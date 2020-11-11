Lindale (8-2) vs. Vidor (4-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (228 carries, 1,768 yards, 29 TD; 17 catches, 132 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (81 tackles, 7 INT) … QB Sam Peterson (126 of 210, 1,661 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT; 53 carries, 357 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (40 catches, 693 yards, 7 TD) … WR Daniel Franke (20 catches, 212 yards, 4 TD) … WR Evan Alford (18 catches, 251 yards, 4 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Nic Beitel … LB Jaret Allen (58 tackles, 10.5 sacks) … LB Colton Widemon (71 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR) … DJ Walton (47 tackles) … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson (40 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … Ryan Stanton (25 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya … DL Omar Webber (35 tackles, 3 sacks)
Vidor: Ty Vincent … Weston Sepulvado… Quinten Root … Nathan Bullard
Quick hits: Lindale has won six straight games … Lindale is averaging 41.7 points per game Lindale has had only three ball carriers this season — Jenkins, Peterson and Kasey Villarreal, who has just 15 attempts … In Vidor’s last five games, the losing team has been held to 14 points or fewer … Vidor had lost four of five games before last week’s 42-14 win over Lumberton … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Needville vs. Houston Furr