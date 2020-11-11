Frankston (4-6) vs. Timpson (10-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell (82 of 163, 1,299 yards, 18 TD, 8 INT; 108 carries, 1,124 yards, 13 TD) ... RB K.J. Hawkins (139 carries, 1,008 yards, 8 TD) ... WR Cael Bruno (39 catches, 717 yards, 10 TD) ... LB Jared Cook (91 tackles) ... WR/DB Clayton Merritt (80 tackles, 10 TFL) ... RB Cody Dickerson … Tyler Fridinger (73 tackles (15 TFL)
Timpson: Terry Bussey … Braden Courtney … Trey Davis … Xander Stephens … Briar Sample
Quick hits: Frankston lost to Timpson 68-24 in the season opener … Timpson is averaging 54.2 points per game and holding its opponents to 10 points per game … This was Timpson’s first undefeated regular season since 1975.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Jewett Leon vs. Thorndale