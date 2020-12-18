Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Mesquite Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Records: Legacy 6-5; Cedar Hill 8-1
Coaches
Legacy: Joe Willis (1st season, 6-5; 105-47 overall)
Cedar Hill: Carlos Lynn (4th season, 31-11; 76-61 overall)
Last week: Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14; Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Tomball Memorial
WHEN LEGACY HAS THE BALL
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (184 carries, 1,616 yards, 20 TDs; 26 catches, 455 yards, 8 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (147 carries, 1,119 yards, 12 TD; 11 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (79 of 150, 982 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INT; 44 carries, 183 yards, 6 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (15 catches, 154 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (10 catches, 193 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kasen Carpenter (13 catches, 137 yards, 2 TD) … H-back George Bergfeld … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Keyshawn Reggie
Cedar Hill: Amarian Williams … Jalon Peoples … Jaheim Lowe … Brett Lynch … Demari Ward … Syncere Massey … Demarius Black … Kendall Stevens … Charles Esters … Jaylynn Wilson … Joey Johnson … Kobe Floyd … Stefan Ingram
WHEN CEDAR HILL HAS THE BALL
Legacy: DL Garfield Lawrence (62 tackles, 8 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 FF) ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (40 tackles) ... DB Cayden Starks (68 tackles, 2 INT) ... LB Josh Olivares (68 tackles, 2 INT) ... DB Aaron Sears (86 tackles, 3 INT) ... LB Jack Janis (122 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 FF) ... DB KJ Humber (33 tackles, 2 INT) … Adam Mitchell (34 tackles) … DL Chris Harris (61 tackles, 5 sacks) … DB La’Brendo Flowers (48 tackles) … LB Carson Gallagher (59 tackles) … Jamichael Nicholson … Jaydien Williams
Cedar Hill: QB Kaidon Salter … RB Kevin Young Jr. … WR Jayden Moore … WR Anthony Thomas … WR Javien Clemmer … WR Brian Rainey …
QUICK HITS
It all starts with Cedar Hill quarterback Salter — the No. 3-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country by 247sports. Salter is a Tennessee signee who was recruited by former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke.
Salter is joined in the backfield by Young — a three-star running back.
Legacy will counter with the two-headed attack of four-star junior Miller and three-star junior Donnell.
On defense, the Longhorns are led by Liberty signee Williams and three-star junior Peoples at cornerback.
The Red Raiders will look to build on their defensive effort that has forced 12 turnovers in the past four games — all victories.
Cedar Hill has won three straight since its lone loss to Duncanville. The Longhorns are outscoring their opponents 137-14 in that span.
DID YOU KNOW?
According to TexasFootball.com, Cedar Hill is favored by 23 points ... The Red Raiders picked up their first playoff win since 2009 last week … Cedar Hill has been to four state championship games since 2006 — 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014 — and winning in 2006, 2013 and 2014. The Longhorns faced Katy in the three title games from 2012-14. Current Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire was the head coach at Cedar Hill at the time … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.