Bullard (6-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (7-3)
When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jack V. Murphy Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis … Cooper Callaway
Pleasant Grove: Nick Martin … Jalen Woodside … Jaylen Boardley … Logan Johnson … Cameron Weekly
Quick hits: Pleasant Grove is without four-star defensive ends Landon Jackson (LSU) and Marcus Burris (Texas A&M) … Martin is a three-star linebacker headed to Oklahoma State … Pleasant Grove’s three losses this year have been to state powers Argyle, Carthage and Gilmer … Bullard’s last win came Oct. 16 against Brownsboro as part of a three-game winning streak. The Panthers dropped consecutive games to Van and Mexia before being off last week.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Glen Rose vs. Nevada Community