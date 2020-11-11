09122020_tmt_sports_bullard_football_6.jpeg

Bullard's Luke Williams (No. 13) celebrates after scoring his first touchdown of the night. Photo by John Murphy

 John Murphy/Special to Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard (6-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (7-3)

When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jack V. Murphy Stadium, Gladewater

Keep an eye on

Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis … Cooper Callaway

Pleasant Grove: Nick Martin … Jalen Woodside … Jaylen Boardley … Logan Johnson … Cameron Weekly

Quick hits: Pleasant Grove is without four-star defensive ends Landon Jackson (LSU) and Marcus Burris (Texas A&M) … Martin is a three-star linebacker headed to Oklahoma State … Pleasant Grove’s three losses this year have been to state powers Argyle, Carthage and Gilmer … Bullard’s last win came Oct. 16 against Brownsboro as part of a three-game winning streak. The Panthers dropped consecutive games to Van and Mexia before being off last week.

Up next: The winner will face the winner of Glen Rose vs. Nevada Community

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Recommended for you