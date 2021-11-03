Week 10 of the high school football season saw lots of action and some incredible performances.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 10 of the high school football season include: Van quarterback Jackson Rainey for offense; Whitehouse tackle Ladarius Pitts for defense; and Tyler placekicker Saul Perez for special teams.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, QB, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown, QB, Rusk; Week 5: Ryan McCown, QB, Jacksonville; Week 6: Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy; Week 7: Jason Brisbois II, QB, Canton; Week 8: Andon Mata, QB, West Rusk; Week 9: Duce Hart, RB, Malakoff; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, LB, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, LB, Tyler; Week 5: Solomon Macfoy, LB, Chapel Hill; Week 6: Lindale DE Christian King and Lindale DL/LB Colton Widemon; Week 7: Caleb Ferrara, LB, Rusk; Week 8: Tanner Ackerman, LB, Brownsboro; Week 9: GeKyle Baker, DB, Brownsboro; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, kick returner, Tyler; Week 6: Sam Peterson, P, Lindale; Week 7: Saul Perez, PK, Tyler; Week 8: McFall; and Week 9: Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSERainey in gaining his second Player of the Week honor, accounted for 520 of his team’s 570 total yards in a wild 55-54 win over Canton on Friday at Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton. His first pass was incomplete but he hit his next 17 attempts to finish at 17 of 18 passing for 300 yards, with five touchdown passes including the game-winner with 56 seconds on the clock.
Rainey, who ranks No. 3 in his class academically, rushed for 220 yards and three TDs on 19 carries.
Van (9-0, 3-0) plays host to Brownsboro (5-4, 3-0) for the District 7-4A Division II championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
Also, Bishop Gorman running back Andre Williams had a standout game, rushing for 308 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries to lead the Crusaders to their first win of the season, a 31-14 victory over rival All Saints.
DEFENSEThe Whitehouse Wildcats won their second straight game on Friday, a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Indians at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.
Pitts was a big key to the victory. Big No. 99 had 11 tackles, including six tackles for loss. Also he had four sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Wildcats (2-7, 2-4) play host to Texas High (8-0, 6-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.
SPECIAL TEAMSPerez has been very consistent all season for the Lions. On Friday in a 37-20 win over Sherman, the senior booted three field goals, including a career-best 46-yarder.
He added FGs of 35 and 29 yards and was 4 for 4 on extra points.
The Lions (6-3, 4-1) play Longview (6-3, 3-2) on Friday in Longview. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS