The opening week of the Texas High School football season saw some thrilling games, along with beaucoups of spectacular individual performances.
Leading the way were a Vandal and a Guard for the first week honors of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week.
Van quarterback Jackson Rainey was named Offensive Player of the Week with Bullard Brook Hill linebacker Dorian Reyes tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week.
OFFENSE
Rainey was a monster on the ground and through the air as the Vandals downed the Palestine Wildcats, 45-16, on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Palestine.
The Van senior had 467 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns.
Rainey hit on 17 of 28 passing attempts for 276 yards and four touchdowns, including three TD passes to Luca Kozhev and one to Brayden Bradshaw.
He rushed for 191 yards and a TD on 11 carries, a 17.3 average per attempt.
His two favorite targets were Kozhev (6-169) and Bradshaw (8-77). Kozhev averaged 28.2 per catch.
Defensively, Beau Barton led Van with 10 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.Bradshaw, Cayden Mitchell and Wyatt Dale recovered fumbles.
Fans can catch Rainey and his Vandals in action on Friday when they play host to Malakoff (0-1). The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium. Malakoff is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A Division I.
DEFENSE
Reyes was instrumental in the Brook Hill Guard opening with a 26-3 win over Wills Point in the Seventh Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl on Friday on Young Field at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.
The senior middle linebacker registered 16 tackles, along with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as the Guard held the Tigers to 89 total yards.
Fellow linebacker and teammate Felipe Tristan had 12 tackles and a TFL. Von Dawson added a fumble recovery and Jerry Landen caused a fumble.
Reyes and his Guard are back in action on Friday. They were scheduled to play at Garrison, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 at Garrison ISD. Brook Hill will now take on Spring Hill on Friday in Longview. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
To nominate someone for the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.