The second week of the Texas High School football season saw an explosion of points in the Rose City, while there were some outstanding defensive performances around the Piney Woods.
Leading the way were a Lion and a Yellowjacket for the Week 2 honors of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week.
Tyler quarterback Eli Holt was named Offensive Player of the Week with Mineola linebacker Coy Anderson being tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week.
Winners in Week 1 were: Offense — Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; and Defense — Dorian Reyes, Bullard Brook Hill.
To nominate someone for the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot of the player.
OFFENSE
There may have to be new lightbulbs on the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Stadium scoreboard after Friday's wild game between the two Tyler public schools. Tyler Legacy scored a 62-55 win over Tyler High.
Holt, in his first varsity start for the Lions after transferring from Manor, hit on 27 of 46 passing attempts for 642 yards and seven touchdowns. He had four interceptions. He also added 37 yards on nine attempts on the ground.
The 6-1, 185-pounder threw TD passes to Derrick McFall (79, 61, 53), Montrell Wade (22, 33, 22) and Makavion Potts (70). McFall had eight catches for 248 yards with Wade adding nine for 160 yards. Potts grabbed seven receptions for 186 yards.
In two games, Holt has hit on 36 of 67 passing attempts for 725 yards and eight TD passes.
Fans can catch Holt and his Lions in action on Friday when they travel to face Nacogdoches. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium. The Lions are 0-2, while the Dragons are also 0-2.
DEFENSE
There were a number of outstanding defensive games over the weekend, but Anderson stood out with 18 tackles in the Yellowjackets' 42-11 win over Wills Point at Meredith Memorial Stadium in Mineola.
Anderson, a senior middle linebacker, had 13 solo tackles, five assists and five tackles for loss. In two games Anderson had 31 tackles with six TFL.
His defensive mate, lineman Nate Griffin, had six tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a defensive TD. Griffin has 15 tackles and two TFL in two games.
The Yellowjackets allowed only 56 total yards against Wills Point with the Tigers' TD a scoop and score fumble recovery.
Anderson and his 'Jackets (1-1) are back in action on Friday. They are scheduled to play West Rusk (2-0) in New London. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS