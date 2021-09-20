Week 4 was another intriguing weekend in Texas High School football and the Piney Woods was a big part of the action.
This week an Eagle, Lion and Bulldog were honored with the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week.
Rusk quarterback Owen McCown was named Offensive Player of the Week with Tyler linebacker Jacob Villela being tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week. New is the Special Teams Player of the Week with Chapel Hill's Adolfo Tamayo grabbing the honor.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, Athens; and Defense — Week 2: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, All Saints.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
McCown, a senior, has guided the Eagles to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2012.
In a 58-22 win over Bullard on Friday at Eagle Stadium in Rusk, McCown hit on 30 of 35 passing attempts for 467 yards and four touchdowns.
He also gained 15 yards and a TD on the ground to account for five scores.
In the four victories, the Eagles are averaging 41.2 points per game.
McCown, who has committed to the University of Colorado, has hit on 83 of 125 passing attempts for 1,183 yards and 10 touchdowns and one interception in four games. Rushing-wise, he has added 109 yards and four TDs on 24 carries
Fans can catch McCown and his Eagles in action on Friday when they travel to face Brownsboro. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium. The Bears are 1-3.
DEFENSE
Villela, a senior, continues to lead the Tyler Lions' defense.
The linebacker had 17 tackles, five sacks, two force fumbles and a fumble recovery to help the Lions to a 34-26 win over Mesquite Horn on Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The victory moved Tyler to 2-2 on the season.
For the season, Villela leads the Lions by averaging 12.5 tackles per game.
Villela and his Lions are back in action on Friday as they begin District 7-5A Division I play against McKinney North (1-3). They are scheduled to play the Bulldogs at CTMF Rose Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tamayo could easily be nicknamed Thunder Leg as the senior made six extra points, along with kicking a 51-yard field goal, as the Bulldogs booted Center 59-21 on Friday in their home opener at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
With nine kickoffs, Tamayo had three touchbacks.
Tamayo and his Bulldogs (4-0) begin District 9-4A Division I play on Friday by hosting the 4-0 Athens Hornets. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.