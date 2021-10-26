As the high football teams head toward the postseason, many East Texas players are giving it their all in helping their squads make the playoffs.
Week 9 showed that effort once again with multiple players turning in outstanding performances.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 9 of the high school football season include: Malakoff running back Duce Hart for offense; Brownsboro defensive back Gekyle Baker for defense; and Tyler Legacy's Jordan Ford for special teams.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, QB, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown, QB, Rusk; Week 5: Ryan McCown, QB, Jacksonville; Week 6: Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy; Week 7: Jason Brisbois II, QB, Canton; Week 8: Andon Mata, QB, West Rusk; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, LB, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, LB, Tyler; Week 5: Solomon Macfoy, LB, Chapel Hill; Week 6: Lindale DE Christian King and Lindale DL/LB Colton Widemon; Week 7: Caleb Ferrara, LB, Rusk; Week 8: Tanner Ackerman, LB, Brownsboro; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, kick returner, Tyler; Week 6: Sam Peterson, P, Lindale; Week 7: Saul Perez, PK, Tyler; and Week 8: McFall.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Hart ran all over Groesbeck in leading his Tigers to a 49-28 victory over Groesbeck on Friday in Malakoff. It was for the District 8-3A Division I lead.
The 5-9, 165 speedster rushed for 230 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win over the Goats (6-2, 2-1).
The Tigers (5-3, 3-0) are scheduled to visit Kemp (0-7, 0-3) on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
DEFENSE
For the second straight week a Bear was the top defender. Actually, Baker could have taken home the offensive honor as well.
Baker, who received an offer from UTSA last week, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in Brownsboro's wild 48-44 win over Canton on Friday, clinching playoff on their home turf of Bear Stadium.
Offensively, he had 12 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, Baker had 46 receptions for 1,050 yards and 12 TDs.
The Bears (5-4, 3-0) have a bye this week, before visiting Van on Nov. 5 to play for the District 7-4A Division I title.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ford, the Red Raiders defensive back, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in his team's 42-20 win over North Mesquite on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The win clinched a playoff berth for Tyler Legacy.
Defensively, he had nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. On the season Ford has 35 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recovery.
The Red Raiders (5-3, 3-1) return to play on Friday, traveling to the Metroplex to play Rockwall-Heath (7-1, 4-0). Kickoff at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium is 7 p.m.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS