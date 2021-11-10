It seems like yesterday the high school football teams were preparing for Week 1 of the 2021 season.
We just completed Week 11 as the many squads are preparing for the playoffs.
Once again there were standout performances for the final week of the regular season.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 11 of the high school football season include: Jacksonville wide receiver Devin McCuin for offense; and Athens safety Gage Friedrich for defense.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, QB, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown, QB, Rusk; Week 5: Ryan McCown, QB, Jacksonville; Week 6: Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy; Week 7: Jason Brisbois II, QB, Canton; Week 8: Andon Mata, QB, West Rusk; Week 9: Duce Hart, RB, Malakoff; Week 10: Rainey; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, LB, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, LB, Tyler; Week 5: Solomon Macfoy, LB, Chapel Hill; Week 6: Lindale DE Christian King and Lindale DL/LB Colton Widemon; Week 7: Caleb Ferrara, LB, Rusk; Week 8: Tanner Ackerman, LB, Brownsboro; Week 9: GeKyle Baker, DB, Brownsboro; Week 10: Ladarius Pitts, DT, Whitehouse; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, kick returner, Tyler; Week 6: Sam Peterson, P, Lindale; Week 7: Saul Perez, PK, Tyler; Week 8: McFall; Week 9: Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy; and Week 10: Perez.
OFFENSEMcCuin was the favorite target of Jacksonville quarterback Ryan McCown.
McCuin caught 14 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians’ 51-13 loss to Mount Pleasant.
The 6-0, 178-pound junior has an offer from TCU. McCuin is also a standout on the basketball court.
DEFENSEFriedrich was all over the field for the Hornets with 17 total tackles, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
The sophomore was a key in helping Athens score a 42-35 win over Mabank in the District 9-4A Division I finale. The victory knocked the Hornets’ rivals out of the playoffs.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS