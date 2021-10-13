With the high school football halfway through the regular season, the players continue to rise to the occasion.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season include: Canton quarterback Jason Brisbois II for offense; Rusk linebacker Caleb Ferrara for defense; and Tyler placekicker Saul Perez for special teams.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, QB, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown, QB, Rusk; Week 5: Ryan McCown, QB, Jacksonville; Week 6: Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, LB, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, LB, Tyler; Week 5: Solomon Macfoy, LB, Chapel Hill; Week 6: Lindale DE Christian King and Lindale DL/LB Colton Widemon; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, kick returner, Tyler; Week 6: Saul Perez, PK, Tyler.
OFFENSE
Brisbois, a senior, tossed six touchdown passes in leading his Canton Eagles to a 52-21 win over the Bullard Panthers in their District 7-4A Division II opener on Friday at Norris Birdwell Stadium.
He connected on 12 of 29 passing attempts for 288 yards and six TDs. He tossed two touchdown passes each to JaBraylon Pickens (3-34), Chanston Prox (4-139) and Kameron Shaw (4-108).
Brisbois also rushed for 70 yards on seven attempts. Teammate Juan Robles gained 165 yards and scored a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Eagles (5-2, 1-0) are off this week, but return to play on Oct. 22, traveling to Brownsboro to meet the Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium.
DEFENSEThe Rusk Eagles lost a tough 7-0 decision at Jasper on Friday in the District 10-4A Division II opener.
Still, the defensive effort was outstanding.
Ferrara, a senior, had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback pressure. His teammates, Nathaniel Yancey (16 tackles) and Aiden McCown (12 tackles, 1 TFL) had outstanding games as well.
On the season, Ferrara has 59 tackles and two TFL.
The Eagles (5-1, 0-1) are back in action on Friday, traveling to Madisonville to meet the Mustangs (3-3, 1-0). Kickoff at Mustangs Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMSPerez, a senior, was 4 of 4 on extra points and made a 45-yard field goal in Tyler’s 31-18 District 7-5A Division I win over West Mesquite on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
On the season, Perez is 26 of 27 on PATs and 3 of 6 on field goals.
The Lions (4-2, 2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting Wylie East (2-4, 0-3) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is slated for 7:30 p.m. It is also homecoming for Tyler.
