So many football players in the Piney Woods are putting on standout performances it is very difficult each week to narrow it down to two players for honors.
But after the votes were cast, a Hornet and a Trojan earned the Week 3 honors of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week.
Athens quarterback Ty Arroyo was named Offensive Player of the Week with All Saints linebacker Cayden Mitcham being tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; and Defense — Week 2: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola.
To nominate someone for the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Arroyo, a junior, has been a key player in guiding the Hornets to a 3-0 start.
In a 43-14 win over Fairfield on Friday at Bruce Field in Athens, Arroyo hit on 17 of 30 passing attempts for 293 yards and four touchdowns.
He was also tough on the ground, rushing for 135 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
In the three victories, the Hornets are averaging 41.3 points per game.
Arroyo has hit on 41 of 67 passing attempts for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games. Rushing-wise, he has added 206 yards and three TDs on 26 carries
Fans can catch Arroyo and his Hornets in action on Friday when they travel to face Wills Point. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are 0-3.
DEFENSE
Mitcham could have easily been the Offensive Player of the Week, but his defensive skills stood out in the Trojans' 34-22 win over Lewisville Founders Classical Academy on Friday at Mewbourne Field in Tyler.
Mitcham had 19 tackles, a sack, two QB pressures and a pass breakup to help bring All Saints to 1-1 on the season.
His defensive mate, Cameron Reid had 15 tackles, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
Mitcham was also a standout on offense, rushing for 179 yards and a TD, while hauling in two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he returned a punt 63 yards for another score.
Mitcham and his Trojans are back in action on Friday. They are scheduled to play Dallas First Baptist (2-1) in Dallas. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at DFB Athletic Complex.