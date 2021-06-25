There was no score being kept, but that didn’t diminish the energy and excitement inside Wagstaff Gymnasium on Friday night for the first day of an NJCAA Men’s Basketball Summer Recruiting Event.
“First of all, this thing is awesome for all of the kids, in general,” Tyler Junior College men’s basketball assistant coach Mitch Marquis said. “It’s just good to be out here again playing in front of the college coaches. It was a tough year last year, so coming back into it with some renewed passion, a new fire is great.”
Behind the benches sat multiple college coaches from around the country. Some of the schools represented were Weber State, Coastal Carolina, Cleveland State, University of California-Riverside, Tulsa, Robert Morris, Fresno State, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin.
UT Tyler head basketball coach Louis Wilson was also in attendance, giving him a chance to scout talent and not have to travel very far to do so.
“It’s to our benefit anytime we can save money and see players and see a lot of different players,” Wilson said. “I love the part about no travel with recruiting. It’s definitely a major benefit, a major advantage to us.”
TJC took on Arkansas Cossatot in its only game on Friday. The Apaches return Jestin Porter, Isaac Aguiar and Angel Dibwa, but are also getting work for newcomers Parker Grant, Marcus Rigsby, CJ Camper, Sean Franklin, Chris Okeke and Sean O’Neal.
“The sophomores who are back, there’s obviously a big-time difference in their approach to the game,” Mitch Marquis said. “Jestin and Isaac were out there teaching on the fly, which is good as a coach. And Angel has taken it upon himself to sprint every time down the floor, post up, rebound and block shots. Whatever else we get from him is a plus, and he knows that and has a good attitude about that.
“With the new guys, we’ve been together for a week. You usually don’t get to test how tough people are until the fall. Today, we saw it, so I was pleased with that. They played hard and shared the ball. It was very fun to watch.”
Rigsby, a freshman from Irving MacArthur, hit three 3-pointers and scored double figures. Okeke, a freshman from Chicago, was also another standout, knocking down an outside shot and also attacking the rim with aggression on multiple occasions.
O’Neal is a former Tyler Lion and grabbed four rebounds and made a free throw in his debut for the Apaches.
Kilgore College and Jacksonville College squared off earlier in the night. Kilgore head coach Brian Hoberecht stood on the opposite sidelines to watch his team perform, including his son, Isaac Hoberecht, a former Kilgore High School standout who knocked down a three early in the game.
Assistant coach Jake White handled the coaching duties for the Rangers.
Some teams did have their head coaches on the bench during the games, including Jacksonville’s Louis Truscott and Paris’ Bill Foy.
Saturday’s schedule for Wagstaff is Jacksonville vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 9 a.m.; Tyler vs. Bryant & Stratton, 9:45 a.m.; Navarro vs. Bossier Parish, 10:30 a.m.; Coastal Bend vs. Southern Arkansas, 11:16 a.m.; Kilgore vs. Clarendon, noon; Panola vs. Angelina 2, 12:45 p.m.; Southern Arkansas vs. Paris, 1:30 p.m.; Bossier Parish vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 2:15 p.m.; Tyler vs. Kilgore, 3 p.m.; Clarendon vs. Coastal Bend, 3:45 p.m.; Panola vs. Southern Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.; Bossier Parish vs. Angelina 1, 5:15 p.m.; Panola vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.; Navarro vs. Bryant & Stratton, 6:45 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 7:30 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Clarendon, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule for Gentry Gym is Angelina 2 vs. Paris, 10:30 a.m.; Angelina 1 vs. Jacksonville, 11:15 a.m.; Angelina 1 vs. Bryant & Stratton, 2:15 p.m.; Navarro vs. Angelina 2, 4:30 p.m.; and Paris vs. Coastal Bend, 5:15 p.m.
The event will conclude with six games Sunday at Wagstaff Gym — Paris vs. Bryant & Stratton, 9 a.m.; Panola vs. Angelina 1, 9:45 a.m.; Tyler vs. Angelina 2, 10:30 a.m.; Kilgore vs. Bryant & Stratton, 11:15 a.m.; Panola vs. Angelina 2, noon; and Tyler vs. Angelina 1, 12:45 p.m.