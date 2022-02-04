The perennial powerhouses of UT Tyler baseball and softball get their seasons underway on Saturday.
The Patriot softball is picked to win the Lone Star Conference and begin the season ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II.
The Patriot baseball is picked to finish third in the Lone Star Conference. They open the season and LSC action this weekend against No. 5 Angelo State in San Angelo. It is a four-game series — 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday; and 1 p.m. Sunday.
UT Tyler’s softball team will begin their season in Conroe at a tournament hosted by Arkansas Tech. The Patriots are playing five games over three days at the Scrap Yard Sports Complex.
The schedule includes: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Harding; 4 p.m. vs. Southern Nazarene and 6 p.m. vs. Central Oklahoma on Saturday; and 11 a.m. vs. Central Missouri and 1 p.m. vs. Arkansas Tech on Sunday.
BASEBALL
Coach Brent Porche, who led the Patriots to the NCAA Division III national championship in 2918, enters his sixth season as UT Tyler’s head coach and it will be his 10th season as a coach at the collegiate level. Under his leadership, the Patriots have a 43-16 record in LSC play in the last two seasons while completing their mandatory waiting period while transitioning to Division II.
Last season the Patriots were 25-13 last season and finished fourth in the LSC with a 23-13 record. The squad would have made the LSC postseason, but the Patriots were ineligible due to the transition from Division III to Division II. they will be eligible this season as full-fledged members of the NCAA Division II.
Some of the offensive leaders returning include Kyle McShaffry (.306 in 2021, 33 RBIs, 15 multi-hit games) and Jordan Gochenour (.314 in 2021, 34 RBIs, 7 HRs).
The Patriots also have a stable of pitchers returning, of which five appeared in at least 10 games last year. Two of those returners will be a pair of relievers coming out of the bullpen, Nathan Holmes (17 games, 27.2 innings, 3.25 ERA, 23 strikeouts) and A.J. Irvin (15 games, 23 innings, 3.52 ERA, 27 strikeouts).
After the weekend series in West Texas, the Patriots will open at home in a four-game series against Texas A&M International (7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11; 3 and 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13).
SOFTBALL
UT Tyler softball navigated their first full season of play in the Lone Star Conference with a 33-7 overall record and a 27-3 mark in LSC play, claiming the program’s sixth conference championship along the way after being crowned the 2021 Lone Star Conference Regular Season Champions. The Patriots championship campaign came in the first full season in which they were able to compete in the LSC as the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Patriots were unable to compete in either the LSC Postseason Tournament or the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as the institution finished up the three-year transition period to full-fledged Division II membership last summer, but climbed to as high as No. 2 in the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll back in week 13 and remained within the top 10 of every regular season poll throughout the 2021 campaign.
Head coach Mike Reed and his staff were named the 2021 South Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year at season’s end despite not having the opportunity to compete in postseason play. Sophomore Payton Foster was named to both the NFCA and D2CCA All-American Teams while Ashley Perez earned the third NFCA All-American honor of her career with a Second Team Division II All-American selection by the organization.
Coach Reed enters his 18th season as head coach of the Patriots, and 21st season as a head softball coach at the collegiate level in 2022.
He enters 2022 with a record of 645-128 (.834) in his 17 seasons as head coach the Patriots and has seen his staff named the Regional Coaching Staff of the Year by the NFCA on seven different occasions (2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021).
Reed is 32-6 over the last two seasons in Lone Star Conference games, and guided the Patriots to a 50-10 record in their two transition seasons against Division II competition in 2020 and 2021.
The Patriots won the 2016 NCAA Division III national championship.
UT Tyler’s home season is scheduled to begin Feb. 18 when the Patriots are hosting Arkansas-Montcello in a three-game series.