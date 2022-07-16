The Texas East State Little League Tournament has reached a milestone.
It is the 20th time the tournament has been held in Tyler.
The tourney officially got underway on Saturday when Ryann Fernandez of the Rose Capital Challenger League threw out the first pitch.
Ryann, sporting a New York Yankees jersey, fired the ball to Victoria East Junior League player Devin Cuevas, who then autographed the ball. Mary Ragsdale, past assistant District 10 administrator, also talked with the crowd about Challenger League.
The tournament begin Saturday night and will continue through Tuesday. Four divisions are being contested — Junior League, Major League, 9, 10 & 11 League and 8, 9 & 10 League.
Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director, was the master of ceremony. Tyler Councilman James Wynne III welcomed the teams and fans and read a proclamation by Tyler Mayor Donald Warren.
Coates also recognized the Tyler Parks & Recreation Department’s field crews for the field preparation.
The teams were then introduced and formed a line around the infield-outfield line.
Junior League teams include Bridge City, Pearland, Victoria North East and Columbus.
Major League teams, who could eventually wind up at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, include Lufkin, El Campo, Pearland and Bridge City.
The 9, 10 & 11 year old teams are Needville, Bridge City, Bellaire and Washington County.
Teams from the 8, 9 and 10 year old division include Washington County, Bridge City, NASA and Lamar.
The tournament director is Shane Hurley, the District 10 Administrator, while Joe Patterson is the Texas East State Coordinator.
The field directors include Sean Griffin (Junior League), Richard Atterberry (Major League), Dennis Combs (9, 10 & 11) and Carlos Davila (8, 9 & 10).
John Paul is the Texas East State Baseball Umpire n’ Chief, while Doug Pfaffenberger is the Texas East State Baseball Assistant Umpire n’ Chief.
Umpire evaluators are Mel Land (Junior), Traci Duez (Major), Chuck Williamson (9, 10 & 11) and Jon Gregory (8, 9 & 10).
The Junior League umpires are Erik Brown, Bobby Marshall, Robert Sutherland and Rick Ladneir.
The Major League umpires are Wayne Beaumeir, Curtis Jones, Joe Kearney and Marc Ochoa.
Umpiring in the 9, 10 & 11 division are Chris Buxton, Clint Davis, Larry Friendenberg and Mark Scott.
The 8, 9 & 10 umpires are Mark Merchant, Andy Gregory, Richard Coulter and John Fielder.
The District 10 volunteers include Sean Griffin (assistant district administrator), Dave Langford (President of Rose Capital West Little League), Board of Directors of Rose Capital West, Board of Directors of Rose Capital East, Mary Ragsdale (past assistant district administrator), Randy Womble (past assistant district administrator) and Michael Farrell (past district administrator).
The Rev. Pike Wisner, pastor of First Baptist Church in Tyler delivered the invocation and Craig Ellis performed the national anthem.
Cost to attend the tournament is $10 per car.
---
Texas East State Tournament
8, 9 & 10 Tournament
Faulkner Park, Field No. 7
Saturday, July 16
Game 1: Lamar vs. Bridge City
Game 2: Bellaire vs. Washington County
Sunday, July 17
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, after Game 6, if necessary
———
9, 10 & 11 Tournament
Faulkner Park, Field No. 4
Saturday, July 16
Game 1: Needville vs. Bridge City
Game 2: Bellaire vs. Washington County
Sunday, July 17
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, after Game 6, if necessary
———
Major Tournament
Faulkner Park, Field No. 5
Saturday, July 16
Game 1: Pearland vs. Lufkin
Game 2: El Campo vs. Bridge City
Sunday, July 17
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, after Game 6, if necessary
———
Junior Tournament
Faulkner Park, Field No. 3
Saturday, July 16
Game 1: Bridge City vs. Pearland
Game 2: Victoria NE vs. Columbus
Sunday, July 17
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, after Game 6, if necessary