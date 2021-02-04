The NASCAR season always begins with its premier event in the Daytona 500.
Lone Star Conference baseball is having its own version of the Super Bowl for opening weekend, as league favorites UT Tyler and Angelo State tangle.
The three-game series is set for Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark. The opener is at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by games on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
Spectators will be allowed at Irwin Field, but fans will be required to wear a mask and socially distant while attending the weekend's games. Tickets will be sold at the ticket gate located at the entrance of UT Tyler Ballpark.
UT Tyler's new president Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday game.
Angelo State is the preseason favorite in the LSC with the Patriots forecast as runner-up. Both teams are ranked in the NCAA Division II national rankings (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Top 25) — No. 1 Angelo State and No. 10 UT Tyler.
The teams did not meet during the 2020, that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UT Tyler had a 20-3 record last season and the Rams were 19-3.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools in baseball.
PATRIOTS RETURNING
UT Tyler will return eight of their nine regular starting position players from last year's 2020 season, including the team's returning batting average leaders in Canadina senior outfielder Riley Jepson (.383) and Whitehouse junior infielder Tanner Roach (.373). Roach has already broken the UT Tyler school record for career stolen bases with 49 and counting entering 2021, while Jepson (Kamloops, British Columbia) ranked seventh in the Lone Star Conference in 2020 in batting average.
Houston sophomore infielder Jordan Gochenour (.354) and Cypress junior infielder Kyle McShaffry (.333) will also return to the line-up in 2021 after posting batting averages north of .300 in 2020. Newcomers Edward Ortiz (sophomore transfer from Cisco College) and Hayden Clearman (freshman transfer from Abilene Christian University) both figure to see time in the line-up as well, as both were cornerstone pieces of a talented recruiting class this offseason for the Patriots.
ON THE MOUND
The Patriots pitching led all of the Division II baseball in strikeouts in 2020 (260) and will return mostly intact, led by projected Friday night starter Austin Schneider, who ranked 18th in Division II last season in strikeouts per nine innings (14.54). Schneider (senior, Azle, Keller Central HS) will likely be followed by Jacob Blatney (senior, Tyler Junior College transfer) and Garrett Arredondo (Sugar Land, freshman) in the starting rotation for Saturday and Sunday's games.
Arredondo was dynamic in his five starts last season, posting a 4-0 record and an ERA of just 1.16 as a freshman. Blatney was also effective for the Patriots, producing an identical 4-0 record and a 3.04 ERA in his four starts.
A deep and talented bullpen will be spearheaded by the combination of Keith Long (senior, Murphy) and Dallas Baptist transfer Reagan MacDonald, who served as the team's fourth primary starter last season and will presumably start 2021 in the bullpen, as well as closer Matthew McMillan (sophomore, Pflugerville). McMillan struck out 26 batters in 16.2 innings of work from his closer role last season and recorded seven of the team's nine saves on the year.
A LOOK AT THE RAMS
Angelo State is headlined by Josh Elvir and Trent Baker, who were named the Preseason Player of the Year and Pitcher of the year, respectively, by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and media personnel. Elvir led the LSC with a batting average of .438 last season and Baker limited opponents to a batting average of just .188 in 2020.
Head coach Kevin Brooks is 591-301 in his 16th season leading the Rams and has never had a losing season as head coach at Angelo State.
LOCAL RAMS
ASU has a couple of players with East Texas ties — Tyler redshirt junior infielder Parker Bramlett (Tyler Lee HS) and Alto outfielder/pitcher Hunter Townsend (transfer from San Jacinto).
A LITTLE HISTORY
UT Tyler baseball will begin 2021 with a 537-199 (.730) all-time record since the program's first season in 2004. The Patriots were six-time American Southwest Conference Champions and capped off their reign as national contenders with the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2018. Coach Brent Porche was named the ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year following that championship season, and will enter 2021 with a career record of 122-45 going into his fourth year as the head coach of the program.
The Patriots enter the final season of the program's transition into full-fledged Division II status, and will compete this spring for a chance at the program's first championship as a Division II member.
SOFTBALL
The Patriot softball team was scheduled to open its season in Edmond, Oklahoma, but the tournament was canceled.
UT Tyler will now host the UT Tyler Irwin Classic Feb. 12-14. The Patriots are slated to meet Montevalo at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.