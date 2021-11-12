HALLSVILLE — Hallsville Texas was the place to be Friday night, for the Class 4A Division II bi-district clash between the Brownsboro Bears and Pittsburgh Pirates.
After a mistake-filled game, the Pirates came out on top 53-0 at Bobcat Stadium.
“We just met a buzzsaw,” Brownsboro first-year coach Lance Connot said. “I’m proud of the way our kids have bought into our program. One game doesn’t make a season. We also appreciate the support of our fans. Y’all are there home and away.”
Outstanding defensive players for the Bears were Aiden Hardin, Lane Epperson, Levi Oliver and Kyle Nichols. For the Pirates, Terrell Williams and Christian Bates were terrors on the field. Also, Edward Simmons and Rickey Duffey were stalwarts.
Scoring for the Pirates in the first quarter was Brayden Bolton twice on a one-yard plunge and an 84-yard sprint. Bolton ran for one two-point conversion and Ayden Wiley kicked one extra point. Bolton hit Duffey on a 54-yard pass and Pittsburg led 21-0 at the end of the quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Bolton ran 49 yards for his second touchdown and a 27-0 lead. Jaylon Hollaway and Ty Price got in on the scoring with 46- and 6-yard touchdown runs to bring the halftime score to 40-0, Pittsburg.
In the second half, Bolton threw his second touchdown pass to Bates. Braylon Johnson ran in a five-yard touchdown, and Chris Zea kicked the extra point to start the fourth quarter. The final score would be 53-0.
The Bears (5-6) season is over. The Pirates (4-7) face Quinlan Ford in area.