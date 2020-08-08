ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo’s two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Texas Rangers took a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday night at Globe Life Field.
Facing a lineup that features Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols, Kolby Allard was unfazed.
The left-hander who will turn 23 on Thursday pitched five shutout innings with two hits allowed and six strikeouts, including punching out three-time Most Valuable Player Trout both times he faced him.
It was Allard’s second longest shutout start in his career. Allard threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings Aug. 24, 2019, at the Chicago White Sox.
Unfortunately for Allard, Patrick Sandoval was equally impressive on the other side through the first five innings, giving Allard a no-decision.
The Rangers’ bullpen did the rest as Edinson Volquez, Jesse Chavez, Joely Rodriguez, Ian Gibaut and Rafael Montero combined to throw four scoreless innings. The Rangers had 10 strikeouts as a staff.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Gallo connected on his fourth home run of the season.
Elvis Andrus and Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out to start the bottom of the sixth. Todd Frazier then singled to set up Gallo’s homer.
Sandoval tossed six frames and struck out four batters with four hits and two runs allowed.
Since the birth of his son — Beckham Aaron Trout — Trout had hit four home runs in four games entering Saturday night’s contest, including one on his birthday on Friday against the Rangers. Trout was 1-for-4 with a single and three strikeouts on Saturday.
The win was the second straight for the Rangers. Neither team had won two consecutive games in 2020 entering Saturday.
Texas (5-8) will look for the three-game sweep against the Angels (5-10) at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
Both the Angels and Rangers have both lost to Oakland on walk-off grand slams this season. Oakland (11-4) has won eight straight games and is in first place in the American League West.