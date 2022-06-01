BULLARD — A lot of times, high school softball teams may only have one pitcher that pitches almost all of the innings throughout the season, especially in key games.
For the Bullard Lady Panthers (40-3), that is not the case.
Bullard has a dynamic duo of sophomore Anistyn Foster and junior Hadi Fults in the pitching circle.
“I can’t be more thankful that we have both of them, just their ability to both compete the way they do, it keeps our opponents off balance,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said.
Foster (18-1) has pitched 122.2 innings, allowing 16 earned runs with 217 strikeouts and 46 walks. She has nine no-hit appearances and has allowed an earned run in just four of her appearances this season. Fults (19-2) has thrown 91.1 innings, allowing 31 earned runs with 123 strikeouts and 21 walks. She has three no-hit appearances.
“It’s fantastic,” junior catcher Teagan Graul said. “Sometimes one of them might not have a great day, but the other can come and back them up. They both benefit the team in a great way.”
Foster threw 17 shutout innings in the series win over Melissa in the regional finals.
Fults also does damage at the plate, hitting .451 with 12 home runs and 66 RBIs. She enters the state tournament on a 10-game hitting streak and also has a 13-game hitting streak this season.
Both players have built on a strong 2021 campaign that ended in a state semifinal appearance. As a freshman, Foster was 16-2 with a 1.68 ERA with 195 strikeouts and was selected as the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year. As a sophomore, Fults was 16-4 with a 1.94 ERA with 127 strikeouts. She hit .414 with eight home runs and 58 RBIs.
When one is pitching and the other is in the dugout, they are always supporting each other.
Our team is blessed with two pitchers. When I pitch, this is what the other pitcher, Hadi Fults, is doing. We should all strive to be that person. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/75Ud0siCVE— Anistyn Foster | 2024| RHP (@AnistynFoster23) May 17, 2022
“She’s like my little sister,” Fults said. “If one of is having a bad day, the other picks them up. And she’s cheering for me when I’m on the mound, and I’m cheering for her. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
“We always feed off of each other,” Foster said. “She’s my sister, and I love her to death. I would do anything for her. I know she has my back, and I have hers. We are blessed to have each other, and I don’t know what I would do without her, honestly. She’s my best friend.”
“There’s not a better feeling as a coach than to know they fully love and support one another,” Murry said.
The Lady Panthers will take on Sweeny in the Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.