Some East Texans had huge impacts during Week 1 of the college football season, particularity in College Station, Austin and San Marcos.
Longview's Haynes King got his first start as the Texas A&M quarterback, while Arp's very own DeMarvion Overshown was all field for Texas and south of the state capital in San Marcos, Henderson's Trestan Ebner set a record for the Baylor Bears.
KING OF KENT
Former Lobo King had a nice outing in the No. 6 Aggies' 41-10 win over Kent State at Kyle Field.
King went 21-for-33 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start. He had three interceptions. He added 22 yards on five carries on the ground.
Overall, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was pleased with his QB.
"We're coming slinging," Fisher said of King's 33 passing attempts. "We aren't coming here to run it. We're going to make big plays. We got guys that can get it down the field. And we've got to be able to throw the football, and we've got to be able to run the football. I was very proud. Like I said, what I was happy about with (King) in the game, we had some mistakes right there and the ball turned over, his mentality didn't change. He stayed right in the game, making decisions, making calls, going right at it. For a young guy, sometimes that gets very tough, especially in your first start. Really made some nice plays. Look, we're going to sling the ball."
King stepped off 14 yards on a scramble. After that carry several Aggie fans tweeted, "Haynes Football" in reference to Heisman Trophy winner and former A&M start Johnny Football Manziel.
"I tell you what, he was (electric) with his legs for the most part," Fisher said. "And he did a good job, making plays, keeping his eyes up, scrambling. It's fun. You can say coaching all you want, but those guys separate the game and make things really fun. When you can do things like that, that's what you've got to do to get to the next level and play in those big games and win big games because things break down sometimes. Those guys can ad lib. Every time he did it, something really good came out of it.
Teammates Devon Achane and Jalen Wydermyer were impressed with King's debut.
“I love Haynes King," said running back Achane, who gained 124 yards and scored two TDs on 12 carries. "His game on Saturday, you know, he was nervous just like I was for my first game. So, I was just in his ear keeping him hyped up. I basically told him to do the same things that he does at practice. That’s what he was doing, making plays. That’s the type of guy that he is. He’s a hardworking guy and that is what he showed on Saturday.”
Added tight end Wydermyer, who had four catches for 34 yards, "With Haynes, I was impressed to see him go out there and take control of the game, especially in the second half. Just being able to improvise and move around the pocket and stuff like that.”
The Aggies return to action on Saturday, traveling to Colorado to meet the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver (TV: FOX; Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview).
AGENT 0
Overshown, who has a line of products with Agent 0 tag, led the Longhorns with 13 tackles and .5 sacks in No. 21 Texas' 38-18 win over No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. He helped shut down the potent Ragin' Cajuns' attack.
The 6-4, 223-pound linebacker is majoring in Anthropology.
Also, Nacogdoches' Josh Thompson had three tackles for the Longhorns while Tyler's Kitan Crawford, a John Tyler graduate, added one.
The Longhorns return to play on Saturday, traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas to renew the old rivalry against the Razorbacks of Arkansas (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium (TV: ESPN; Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview).
RECORD-SETTER
With 120 rushing yards against the Texas State Bobcats, Ebner became the first player in Baylor history to go over 1,000 career rushing and receiving yardage.
The Super Senior has gained 1,011 yards rushing for the Bears and has 1,225 yards receiving.
The Bears scored a 29-20 win over the Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium.
Ebner also had a 17-yard kickoff return.
Baylor gets to play in Waco on Saturday, hosting Texas Southern (0-1) at McLane Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (TV: ESPN+).
TRAYLOR'S ROADRUNNERS
Former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor and his UTSA Roadrunners scored an eye-opening win on Saturday, traveling to Champaign, Illiniois and knocking off Big Ten foe Illinois, 37-30, a week after the Illini had defeated Nebraska.
“I’m just so thrilled for my kids,” Traylor said. “We’ve been together 21 months now, and they’ve believed in us since the day we got here. I might seem like I’m a little cocky. I’m really not.”
UTSA never trailed in its season opener as Frank Harris was 20 of 32 for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score. Sincere McCormick carried 31 times for 117 yards and Brenden Brady ran 11 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Zakhari Franklin caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Roadrunners.
The Roadrunners will now host Lamar (1-0) on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Kickoff is 5 p.m. (Streaming, ESPN3).
SANDERS STARRING, PRICE MAKES BIG PLAY
Tyler's Makyle Sanders, a graduate of Tyler Lee, had an interception in North Texas' 44-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.
The senior defensive back also had a key fourth-and-1 stop from the UNT 11-yard line when he dropped running back Kevin Perkins for a 3-yard loss for a turnover on downs with the game still scoreless. He had a total of five tackles.
Sanders now has four career interceptions for the Mean Green.
Lindale's Kendrick Price Jr. of Northwestern State had one catch for 65 yards and a touchdown. Also freshman wide receiver Robbie Williams, a Chapel Hill graduate, had one catch for 18 yards.
UNT takes on SMU at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.