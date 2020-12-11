LONGVIEW — Facing a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, DJ Freeman found his way into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown for the Pirates as Pine Tree opened the Class 5A Division II playoffs with a 34-28 overtime win against A&M Consolidated at Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates move to (9-1-1) on the year and advance to the second round of the playoffs. The win marks Pine Tree's first playoff victory since 1976.
Knocking off A&M made things that much sweeter since the Tigers defeated the Pirates 42-12 in the first round of last year's playoffs.
The Pirates will play Nederland (8-3) in area. The contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. Nederland scored a 37-0 win over Houston Sterling in bi-district.
The back and forth battle started early.
Pine Tree won the toss to start the game and elected to receive. They wasted no time putting points on the board, going 58 yards off seven plays on a drive capped by a a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Sheffield to put the Pirates up 7-0 early.
A&M answered right back with a touchdown on its opening drive, going 59 yards on five plays scoring off a 20-yard pass from quarterback Kyle Willis to wide-out Wyatt McDougal. Sutton Lake played multiple positions, and tacked on the extra-point to tie things up 7-7.
Midway through the opening frame, Pine Tree snatched their lead back with Sheffield finding the end zone again from four yards out. A Brandt Herber extra-point put the Pirates back up 14-7.
Sheffield finished the game with 94 yards on 23 attempts.
The Tiger's tied things up again with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Brody Daniel. A successful PAT tied things at 14-14.
Just before the break, Freeman helped put the Pirates back on top with a 12-yard rushing touchdown to give Pine Tree a 21-14 lead at the half.
Freeman finished the game with 130 yards on the ground and went 11 of 17 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns on the evening.
A&M got right the work in the second half, putting together a 6-play 72-yard drive before finding the end zone with a 39-yard pass from Willis to Lake. Lake tacked on the PAT and things were tied, 21-21.
At the 4:00 minute mark, Lake did more damage to the Pirate defense, finding a lane and taking 69 yards to house to give the Tigers their first lead of the night, 28-21.
The Pirates answered back on their next drive with Freeman finding Keelan Turner downfield for a 39-yard catch score. A successful PAT evened things at 28-28 to enter the fourth.
With just under four minutes left in the game, Pine Tree held the ball but could only muster up seven plays and kill three minutes of clock before needing to punt. The Tigers ran the clock out and the contest headed to overtime.
A&M started with the ball but the Pirate defense shut down the Tigers on fourth down and turned the ball over to the Pirates.
The Pirates used a heavy dose of running to move the ball to the 4-yard line. That's when Freeman took matters into his own hands, and the Pirates got the win in a thrilling fashion in overtime.