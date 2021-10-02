NACOGDOCHES — Pine Tree’s defense came up with two big turnovers early in the second half, and sealed the deal late with a fourth down stop inside the 5-yard line as the Pirates earned an 18-13 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons in District 9-5A Division II play at Dragon Stadium.
The Pirates improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with the win. Nacogdoches drops to 1-4 and 1-1.
Pine Tree trailed 13-12 at halftime, but scored following a Dragon turnover on Nacogdoches’ first possession after the break and never trailed again.
A Pirate interception killed another Dragon drive, but the biggest play came with less than two minutes to play.
The Dragons took over at the Pirate 41-yard line after a Pine Tree three-and-out, and moved to the Pirate 8 before the PT defense stiffened and stopped Dragon quarterback Gus Smith 1-yard short of a first down.
Pine Tree took over at its own 3-yard line with 1:54 left, and after picking up one first down the Pirates were able to go to victory formation and kneel out the clock.
Pine Tree got on the board first, taking the opening kickoff and moving deep into Dragon territory before settling for a 31-yard Aaron Bocanegra field goal and a 3-0 lead with 9:24 to play.
The Dragons responded with a touchdown pass from Smith to Keelan Elder just over two minutes later, but the PAT failed and Nacogdoches led 6-3 with 7:02 left in the first period.
One play after the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates jumped back in front when Dakylan Johnson hit Jonathan Fuller on a 59-yard scoring toss. Pine Tree led 9-6 with 6:54 left in the first after a missed PAT.
With 8:18 left in the second period, the Dragons took over near midfield on downs and took the lead at 13-9 on a Smith to D’Marea Weaver touchdown pass after the drive was kept alive by a pass interference call against the Pirates.
Edgar Bocanegra booted a 22-yard field goal just before the half to leave the Pirates trailing 13-12 at the break.
The Dragons drove deep into PT territory on their opening drive on the second half, but Joseph Fisher got a strip sack of Smith on fourth-and-4, and Tyrese Jones recovered and took it back to the Nacogdoches 47 to set up the go-ahead TD – a 21-yard run by Ethan Morgan with 4:11 left in the third to put the Pirates on top 18-13.
Tylur Neal picked off Smith on the final play of the third quarter to kill another Dragon drive and set up the late heroics by the PT defense to get the Pirates in the win column in district play.
It was the third win in a row against the Dragons for Pine Tree, which will visit Jacksonville next Friday. Nacogdoches will host Mount Pleasant.
Johnson completed 10 of 20 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates. Lukas Branson had eight catches for 111 yards, and Morgan rushed for 121 yards on 20 carries. Ah’Niylon Taylor added 66 yards on 14 carries.
The Pirates held Nacogdoches to 279 total yards, with Smith passing for 83 yards and Cemodric Bland rushing for 78.