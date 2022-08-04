Lindale opened its 2022 team tennis season with a 13-6 home win over Ennis on Wednesday.

Lindale led 6-1 after doubles and then won 7-5 in singles.

Winning boys singles matches were Emilio Rodriguez (6-0, 6-0), Sylas Dutton (6-3, 7-6 (7-5)), Jayson Stewart (6-3, 6-3) and Jason Herrington (8-4).

Winning girls singles matches were Breanna Taylor (6-1, 6-1), Bailee Lane (6-1, 6-2), Taegan Michel (6-4, 6-2), Zoe Bozick (6-1, 7-6 (7-4)), Nicole Hines (8-5) and Kinley Vent (8-0)

Winning boys doubles matches were Rodriguez and Hayden Harry (8-1), Peterson and Stewart (8-2) and Kalvin Dryman and Caleb Sullivan (8-1).

Winning girls doubles matches were Taylor and Michel (8-1), Lane and Reeci Morgan (8-1) and Bailey Thorn and Vent (8-0).

Winning mixed doubles matches were Ryan Darden and Hines (8-6) and Herrington and Fiona Turney (8-0).

Lindale played at Frisco Liberty on Thursday and will play at Rockwall on Friday.

 
 

