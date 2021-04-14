Athletes from Districts 15-5A and 16-5A competed at the area track and field meet Wednesday in Hallsville.
Photos from District 15-5A/16-5A Area Track and Field Meet
LOCAL VIDEOS
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Timothy Jackson Smith
-
Tyler storm response: 'Our people are freezing and they're going to die'
-
Tyler Legacy Baseball: Jackson Newhouse, Andrew Nick shine on the hill
-
Smith County judge denies convicted murderer's request for court documents
-
Wills Point man accused of killing his mother, her dog charged with murder