Athletes from Districts 15-5A and 16-5A competed at the area track and field meet Wednesday in Hallsville.

whitehousetrack2.jpg

Tate Smith competes in the pole vault competition for Whitehouse, on Wednesday April 14, 2021, during the District 15/16 Area Track and Field Meet at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium.
whitehousetrack6.jpg

L.J. Almazan competes in the long jump competition for Whitehouse, on Wednesday April 14, 2021, during the District 15/16 Area Track and Field Meet at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium.
 
 

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags