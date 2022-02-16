RUSK — In a final home game against Palestine, the Rusk Eagles celebrated four seniors on Senior Night.
Seniors Heston Kelly, Owen McCown, Jay Porter and Ethan Martin were surrounded by friends and family on Tuesday as they played their last high school basketball.
Coach Kenneth Reynolds said it was an honor coaching them and that they exhibit great leadership.
“I have enjoyed coaching these young men. They played hard for me my first year as their head coach. They were leaders on our team and on the court,” said Reynolds.
Senior Heston Kelly said the team worked hard all year long.
“We are a hard-working team that never gave up. Coach Reynolds, coach Hogg and coach Hammett are great coaches,” Kelly said.
Senior Owen McCown said he enjoyed the season and thanked his coaches.
“I enjoyed competing and having fun with my teammates. I want to thank Coach Reynolds, Coach Hogg and Coach Hammett,” he said.