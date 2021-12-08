It’s not often freshmen get premier roles on varsity football teams, especially in Class 4A or above.
It takes a special talent to make the varsity team as a freshman, much less earn a starting spot. And to do so at quarterback and running back is even more of an anomaly.
But Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan knew he had a special group with the Class of 2025, and he knew Demetrius Brisbon and Rickey Stewart could make an impact on the Bulldogs right away.
Brisbon started the season as the Bulldogs’ backup quarterback. In his first varsity game, Brisbon threw for 38 yards and two touchdowns on 4 of 4 passing, and he carried the ball four times for 68 yards.
Brisbon was used sparingly through the first six games behind a quarterback who was 75 of 108 through the air for 1,530 yards and 15 touchdowns and ran for another 267 yards. But when the starting quarterback left the team with the Bulldogs trailing 23-0 at halftime against Palestine, Brisbon was propelled into a larger role, and he immediately shined.
Brisbon carried the ball six times in the second half of that game against Palestine for 150 yards and three touchdowns to bring the Bulldogs all the way back in a 30-27 loss.
In his first start — a 40-21 loss to district champion Kilgore — Brisbon was 11 of 22 for 190 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and he ran for 91 yards.
That was the last loss for the Bulldogs. Brisbon ran for a career-high 255 yards in the first playoff game against Vidor. In the last two weeks against Kilgore and Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Brisbon has had 101 and 134 rushing yards, respectively, and two rushing touchdowns in each game.
For the season, Brisbon is 64 of 116 for 959 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 101 times for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Stewart’s first three carries came in the third game of the season against Hallsville, and he ran for 25 yards. He followed that with three carries for 89 yards and a touchdown the next week against Center. His first 100-yard game came in the second round of the playoffs against Brazosport.
Stewart has eclipsed more than 100 yards in three straight playoff games, including a career-high 201 yards and two touchdowns against Kilgore in the third round. He followed that with 137 yards on 20 carries in last week’s 31-14 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
“They’re freshmen, but they play like college freshmen, not high school freshmen,” Riordan said. “They are never too high and never too low. The moment is never too big for them. They also have a great supporting cast. Our O-line is great. Our receivers block their tail off on the outside on the edge, and they also make plays in the passing game. They wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the supporting cast, but they’re two special freshmen.”
One of those players in the supporting cast is junior receiver Deuce McGregor, who along with Tyson Berry and Keviyan Huddleston were on the Chapel Hill varsity as freshmen during Riordan’s first season.
“I’ve never seen anything like them,” McGregor said. “They’re different. I think they’re the best freshmen in East Texas right now.
“(Demetrius), you can tell he’s a great athlete, but he’s even surprised me. He’s come a long way. He wants to get better as a team and as a player. He’s helping us all out.”
Brisbon and Stewart are in their first year of high school, but this isn’t their first time playing together.
“That’s like my brother,” Stewart said. “We’ve been playing with each other for a long time.”
“We just know what each other is doing,” Brisbon said. “We do a great job of communicating with each other.”
Brisbon and Stewart will look to lead Chapel Hill (11-3) to another playoff win on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on No. 1 Austin LBJ (14-0) in the Class 4A Division I semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center in Frisco.