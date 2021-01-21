LA QUINTA, Calif. — Brandon Hagy didn't find out he was in the field at The American Express until three days before it started. The Californian then left no doubt he belonged.
Hagy took the first-round lead Thursday with an 8-under 64 on the Nicklaus course, staying one shot ahead of South Korea's Byeong Hun An in the opening tournament of the PGA Tour's West Coast swing.
Hagy racked up 10 birdies, including three streaks of three in a row. He capped the round with a calm birdie putt on the 18th.
"I felt like I saw the greens really well, and the last couple of days, I felt like I was putting really well," Hagy said. "Once I started to read them well, I knew if I could just keep doing what I was doing, I'd have a good shot to do something."
Hagy grew up in Westlake Village before his All-America collegiate career in Berkeley. After his early years on tour were interrupted by injuries, he's back to full health — and he has a little extra support at this event from his wife, Jay, and their first child, 5-month-old daughter Hunter.
"There's nothing better than seeing a smile when you leave to go to the course, and then you get the same smile when you come back," he said.
Hagy was added to the AmEx field Monday when second-ranked Jon Rahm abruptly dropped out without giving a reason to tour officials. Rahm later said he incurred a minor injury in the gym, but the Spaniard plans to play at Torrey Pines next week.
Hagy might have made it into the field anyway after additional dropouts, but he was still grateful to Rahm, his friend and a collegiate opponent when Rahm played at Arizona State: "I'll have to send him a bottle of wine or something."
An made seven birdies without a bogey in his 65. Max Homa, Martin Laird and Si Woo Kim shot 66.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson shot a 74 with swing coach Andrew Getson serving as his caddie. His brother and usual caddie, Tim, is at home with his wife awaiting the birth of their first child.
This famed Palm Springs-area tournament long hosted by Bob Hope has undergone significant changes this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the idyllic sunshine was familiar to the players who made the trip to the venerable desert event.
The long-standing pro-am format has been dropped for a year, although the likes of Landon Donovan and country singer Jake Owen participated in a charity tournament Wednesday. With fewer golfers on course, the pros are also playing on only two courses instead of the usual three.
But the tournament kept its tradition of providing every opportunity for low scores: the once-feared Stadium Course and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West are among the most generous in the sport, with birdie opportunities abounding.
Hagy started with a bogey on the first hole of the Nicklaus course, but then the birdies came in bunches. He birdied six of the seven holes before the turn, and he added three more on the back nine after his second bogey.
The 29-year-old's game is coming into focus after a rough few years for a promising talent. After turning pro in 2014 and recording his first top-10 finish in 2017, Hagy missed the entire 2018 season with a persistent wrist injury, and he played only 13 events in 2019 while struggling with a back injury.
After making eight cuts last year, Hagy is back at full health after a solid offseason of preparation.
"I'm happy with what I've been doing," Hagy said. "I'm getting to a point now where I know exactly what I need to work on, and to just keep getting the reps."
---
PGA Tour American Express Scores
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At PGA West
La Quinta, Calif.
Purse: $6.7 million
Stadium Course
Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
Nicklaus Tournament Course
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
First Round
Brandon Hagy 31-33_64
Byeong Hun An 33-32_65
Si Woo Kim 33-33_66
Martin Laird 33-33_66
Max Homa 34-32_66
Charl Schwartzel 34-33_67
Sam Ryder 34-33_67
Michael Thompson 33-34_67
Tyler Duncan 33-34_67
Doug Ghim 34-33_67
Maverick McNealy 32-35_67
Alex Noren 33-34_67
Andrew Putnam 34-33_67
Ben Martin 35-32_67
Brian Harman 35-33_68
Aaron Baddeley 31-37_68
James Hahn 34-34_68
Josh Teater 36-32_68
Jamie Lovemark 32-36_68
Adam Long 34-34_68
Austin Cook 35-33_68
Anirban Lahiri 34-34_68
Kevin Streelman 34-34_68
Adam Schenk 32-36_68
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-34_68
Kristoffer Ventura 36-32_68
Chris Kirk 35-33_68
Rory Sabbatini 35-33_68
David Hearn 34-34_68
John Huh 35-33_68
Cameron Davis 35-33_68
Mark Hubbard 32-36_68
Patrick Reed 35-33_68
Sungjae Im 34-34_68
Nick Taylor 36-32_68
Brendan Steele 38-30_68
Tony Finau 34-34_68
Cameron Tringale 34-34_68
Abraham Ancer 34-35_69
Camilo Villegas 36-33_69
Emiliano Grillo 35-34_69
Luke List 34-35_69
Jimmy Walker 36-33_69
Francesco Molinari 36-33_69
Troy Merritt 34-35_69
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69
Patton Kizzire 36-33_69
Richy Werenski 35-34_69
Patrick Cantlay 35-34_69
Tyler McCumber 34-35_69
Rob Oppenheim 33-36_69
Vincent Whaley 34-35_69
Patrick Rodgers 35-34_69
Grayson Murray 35-34_69
Russell Knox 36-33_69
Lanto Griffin 34-35_69
Joel Dahmen 36-33_69
Hank Lebioda 34-35_69
Roger Sloan 36-33_69
Joohyung Kim 36-33_69
Scottie Scheffler 35-35_70
Ryan Moore 34-36_70
Wyndham Clark 35-35_70
Doc Redman 35-35_70
Danny Lee 34-36_70
Kelly Kraft 36-34_70
Xinjun Zhang 33-37_70
C.T. Pan 35-35_70
Martin Trainer 36-34_70
Pat Perez 33-37_70
J.T. Poston 35-35_70
Brice Garnett 35-35_70
Matt Jones 35-35_70
Erik van Rooyen 34-36_70
Mark Anderson 34-36_70
Kramer Hickok 35-35_70
Rhein Gibson 34-36_70
Fabián Gómez 37-33_70
Tim Wilkinson 36-34_70
Kyle Stanley 35-35_70
Bill Haas 39-31_70
Andrew Landry 35-35_70
Gary Woodland 32-38_70
Scott Piercy 36-34_70
Ryan Armour 36-34_70
Charley Hoffman 37-33_70
J.J. Spaun 33-37_70
Nelson Ledesma 33-37_70
Sebastian Cappelen 35-35_70
Harry Hall 35-35_70
Sean O'Hair 36-35_71
Aaron Wise 37-34_71
Chez Reavie 33-38_71
Michael Gligic 36-35_71
Ben Taylor 35-36_71
Bo Hoag 36-35_71
Lucas Glover 37-34_71
Tom Hoge 34-37_71
Bronson Burgoon 37-34_71
Henrik Norlander 36-35_71
Hudson Swafford 35-36_71
Matthew Wolff 38-33_71
Will Gordon 37-35_72
Zach Johnson 36-36_72
Kevin Stadler 34-38_72
Kevin Tway 37-35_72
Ted Potter, Jr. 37-35_72
Brooks Koepka 36-36_72
Paul Casey 36-36_72
Adam Hadwin 34-38_72
Scott Brown 37-35_72
Chase Seiffert 37-35_72
John Augenstein 36-36_72
Russell Henley 37-35_72
Sepp Straka 35-37_72
Luke Donald 37-35_72
Charles Howell III 36-36_72
Akshay Bhatia 36-36_72
Michael Gellerman 36-36_72
Keegan Bradley 39-34_73
Nate Lashley 36-37_73
Brandt Snedeker 34-39_73
Steve Jones 36-37_73
Scott Harrington 37-36_73
Rickie Fowler 38-35_73
Beau Hossler 35-38_73
Denny McCarthy 36-37_73
Jim Herman 36-37_73
Vaughn Taylor 37-36_73
Cameron Percy 36-37_73
Peter Malnati 36-37_73
Robby Shelton 37-37_74
Brian Gay 37-37_74
Phil Mickelson 37-37_74
Brian Stuard 38-36_74
Nick Watney 37-37_74
Talor Gooch 35-39_74
Jason Dufner 40-34_74
Seung-Yul Noh 38-36_74
Scott Stallings 38-36_74
Rafael Campos 36-38_74
Michael Block 36-38_74
Bo Van Pelt 39-36_75
Steve Stricker 37-38_75
Kevin Na 35-40_75
Hunter Mahan 42-34_76
Cameron Champ 39-38_77
Chris Baker 38-39_77
Sung Kang 38-39_77
Chesson Hadley 39-38_77
Sam Burns 41-36_77
Michael Kim 39-39_78
Matthew NeSmith 37-41_78
Joseph Bramlett 41-38_79
John Senden 40-41_81
Matt Every 42-42_84