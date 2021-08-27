IRVING — After a long absence dating back to 1995, the PGA Tour Champions announced Tuesday that it is returning to North Texas for the ClubCorp Classic in April of 2022.
To be played at the recently renovated Las Colinas Country Club, the event will feature 78 PGA Tour Champion players paired with celebrities and even a select group of amateurs who qualify via a competition among the ClubCorp golf courses throughout the country.
A star-studded panel of golf professionals and celebrity athletes were on hand for the announcement made by ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury and PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady.
Seated from left to right on the stage in Las Colinas clubhouse were a PGA Champion, a U.S. Open Champion, a Cy Young winner, a World Series champion and a Heisman Trophy winner.
The two golfers, Lanny Wadkins and Corey Pavin, represented the PGA Tour Champions while Roger Clemens, Kevin Millar and Tim Brown were examples of the star power of the celebrities that will be part of the tournament.
Pillsbury said ClubCorp, a Dallas-based lifestyles company that owns and manages country clubs throughout the country, was excited to bring more great golf to the Dallas area and that the tournament shaped up quickly once someone approached him with the idea.
“Las Colinas is the perfect venue for this event,” Pillsbury said. “With the team we have assembled to bring this tournament to life, there is no doubt in my mind that it will quickly become a premier event in this area.”
Pillsbury asked Brady to address the gathering to give the PGA Tour Champions perspective.
“It was truly amazing to see how quickly the tournament developed,” Brady said. “It will fit nicely in our schedule the week before the Insperity Invitational in Houston next spring.”
Mike Flaskey Entertainment will manage the event and Flaskey said the format of Champions Tour pros and celebrities will be well received by sports fans in the DFW area.
The celebrities present for the announcement agreed with Flaskey and had some fun jousting with each other on the dais.
“We love to compete and to do it with these guys makes it even better,” Clemens said as he looked toward Wadkins and Pavin. “We get to watch them work up close. It would be like Lanny standing behind the mound when I was pitching and wanting to pick the pitches.”
Millar said he was a “little c” celebrity next to the others but said he loved to compete and that the guys play for a little money when they get together as he would be doing later with Clemens and Brown.
Brown chimed in with a nice one when someone asked how much money they played for.
“Enough to make you nervous,” Brown said.
Pavin is a member of Las Colinas and said the pros will find the course difficult next April.
“The renovation to Zoysia fairways and Bermuda greens has made this course very challenging,” Pavin said. “But I will love it because it will be a home game and I can sleep in my own bed.”
Wadkins designed the practice area as part of an extensive redo of the course last year by Jim Lipe, a former associate with Jack Nicklaus. Las Colinas opened in 1963 and was a Joe Finger design.
In addition to those present this week to announce the tournament, LPGA great Annika Sorenstam has already committed to play.
Pillsbury emphasized the event is also important because of the young people who will be helped through the proceeds
“It’s going to be a great event and the real beneficiaries will be the charities — Momentous Institute of Dallas and the First Tee of Greater Dallas and the First Tee of Fort Worth.”