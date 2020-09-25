LINDALE — Before the game Lindale handed out awards and crowned a homecoming queen.
Then the Eagles put on a royal performance to the tune of a 62-21 District 9-4A Division win over the Mabank Panthers at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles were hitting all cylinders en route the victory.
Quarterback Sam Peterson had perfect touch on the ball when called for and a laser throw when needed. He tossed five TD passes -- two to Jacob Seekford (15, 26 yards) and one each to Evan Alford (32), Case Brooks (46) and Jordan Jenkins (17).
Peterson connected on 14 of 18 passing attempts for 254 yards.
Jenkins, the powerful and speedy back, rushed for 164 yards on 15 carries, scoring on a lightning TD run of 42 yards and a bulling 3-yard run.
Lindale (3-2, 1-0) had two spectacular special teams play -- a blocked punt by a convocation Eagles led by Corey Sanders that was recovered in the end zone by Colton Widemon for the TD and a 70-yard kickoff return by Airik Williams.
Williams had to catch his breath after the long run as he is the holder for Landon Love on PATs. Williams had a perfect hold as Love was perfect on the night with 7 of 7 on extra point attempts.
The offensive line for Lindale -- Luke Sandifer, Yahir Soto, Will Hutchens, Moses Medrano and Nic Beitel -- paved the way for the Eagles' 443 yards total yards.
The running Panthers (3-2, 0-1) were led by Marcus Pruitt who rushed for 154 yards on 16 carries. He a 66-yard yard TD dash.
Jordan Nguyen scored on a 1-yard run with Kirby Hargett hauling in a 33-yard TD pass from Dahltyn McKinnley. Kieran McDonald booted the PATs.
Before the game, Marleigh Thurman was crowded homecoming queen.
Dr. Wendell Hand, was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award and longtime coach Jack Johnson, who was instrumental in helping upgrade the Lindale athletic facilities and running the middle school program was honored with the Distinguished Service Award.
On Oct. 2, Lindale visits Chapel Hill and Mabank hosts Palestine.