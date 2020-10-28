On Day 2 of the Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic, an $80,000 USTA Pro Circuit Event, three matches were competed before rain suspended play in the late afternoon at Tyler Tennis & Swim Club..
University of Texas signee Charlotte Chavatipon and No. 16 seed Conny Perrin took Center Court at approximately 3:30 p.m. The 18 year-old Wild Card came out strong, but fell just short in the first set tiebreaker before the No. 270-ranked Perrin closed out the second set 6-3.
Meanwhile, No. 14 seed Harmony Tan railed past Wild Card Chloe Henderson 6-0, 6-2 and alternate Paula Kania-Chodun upset the 11-seeded Marie Benoit 6-3, 6-0.
Wednesday's order of play is scheduled to conclude the qualifying rounds and begin the singles main draw matches. Weather-permitting, Wednesday afternoon will feature top talent Shelby Rogers against 2018 Tyler Champion Whitney Osuigwe on Center Court, while 2017 Champion and No. 5 seed Kristie Ahn will face off against 18-year-old American up-and-comer Hailey Baptiste.
Later in the day, tour veteran Varvara Lepchenko will face rising star Caty McNally, who recently reached the third round of the U.S. Open. Junior world No. 4 Diane Parry will meet 20 year-old Ann Li, who reached the 2020 U.S. Open third round and was ranked as high as No. 12 as a Junior.
Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic
USTA Pro Circuit Event
Tuesday's Results
Tyler Athletic and Swim Club, Tyler
Purse: $80,000 Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Qualifying Singles
First Round — (16) Conny Perrin (Switzerland) def. Charlotte Chavatipon (USA), 7-6 (3), 6-3; (14) Harmony Tan (France) def. Chloe Henderson (USA), 6-0, 6-2; Paula Kania-Chodun (Poland) def. (11) Marie Benoit (Belgium), 6-3, 6-0.
Wednesday's Results
Center Court, starting at 10 a.m.
(8) Georgina Garcia-Perez vs. Alycia Parks, followed by Jamie Loeb vs. Paula Kania-Chodun, followed by (5) Kristie Ahn vs. Hailey Baptiste, followed by (1) Shelby Rogers vs. Whitney Osuigwe, followed by (6) Anna-Lena Friedsam vs Catherine Bellis, followed by Astra Sharma vs. TBD
Court 7, starting at 10 a.m.
(10) Gabriela Talaba vs. Emma Navarro, followed by (4) Veronica Cepede Royg vs. Peyton Stearns, followed by Women’s Singles TBD, followed by Varvara Lepchenko vs. Caty McNally, followed by Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide, followed by Women’s Singles TBD
Court 1, starting at 10 a.m.
(2) Clara Tauson vs. Maria Mateas, followed by (16) Conny Perrin vs. TBD, followed by (7) Ann Li vs. Diane Parry, followed by (2) Misaki Doi vs. Francesca Di Lorenzo, followed by (8) Marta Kostyuk vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez, followed by Women’s Singles TBD
Court 2, starting at 10 a.m.
(6) Mayo Hibi vs. Katarzyna Piter, followed by (7) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. (12) Kyoka Okamura, followed by Katarzyna Kawa vs. Olga Govortsova, followed by (3) Nina Stojanovic vs. Greet Minnen, followed by (4) Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. TBD, followed by Sara Errani vs. TBD
Court 3, starting at 10 a.m.
(5) Ankita Raina vs. (15) Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, followed by (1) Renata Zarazua vs. (14) Harmony Tan.