LINDALE — In two days, Jordan Jenkins will play in his final football game as a Lindale Eagle — the Class 4A Division I state championship against Argyle at 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
On Wednesday morning, though, Jenkins had some business regarding his future to take care of as the four-star running back signed to play for Baylor University.
“I took time for this and said that I’m going to enjoy it as much as I can,” Jenkins said. “After this day, it’s all about Argyle and all about Friday. I’m going to lock in as a I usually do. It’s all about the state championship.”
Jenkins, ranked as the No. 10 running back in the country by 247sports, committed to Baylor on April 4, picking the Bears over several offers that included Tennessee, USC, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
“I’ll never forget the day he decided to commit,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “I asked him, it was the three of us on the call — me, him and Nanny (Kathy Zemer) — and I asked him why Baylor? He said it was the perfect fit for him. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about him committing to a certain coach and not about all of the stars for recruiting. What it’s about for Jordan Jenkins is the right fit.”
Jenkins said although he enjoyed being recruited by all of the schools, he knew Baylor — where he will major in computer science — was the place for him.
“Baylor felt like home to me,” he said. “I connected with them more than anybody else. I’m not saying all of the other schools had bad programs.”
Along with his coaches and teammates and school administrators, Jenkins’ family also expressed how proud of him they are, from his father, Curtis, to his grandmother, Zemer, also known as Nanny.
“He means the world to me and my daughter in heaven,” Zemer said. “I’m so proud of you.”
Jenkins’ mother, Andrea, passed away in 2015 with liver and lung failure, Jenkins said.
“She is really one of the biggest reasons I am who I am,” Jenkins said. “I try to live my life trying to make her proud and being what kind of son she wanted me to be. I think about that all of the time and really think about the stuff I’m doing and ask myself, would this make her proud?”
Jenkins has had a dynamic career for the Eagles with 776 carries, 5,867 rushing yards, 7,343 all-purpose yards, 103 touchdowns and 23 wins. This season, Jenkins has 284 carries for 2,941 yards, 3,318 all-purpose yards, 54 touchdowns and 13 wins.
“I can’t talk about him without mentioning his character and integrity and his heart and his work ethic,” Cochran said.
One of the final comments of Jenkins’ signing ceremony came from Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt.
“You’re going to be a Baylor Bear, but you will always be a Lindale Eagle,” Surratt said.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports