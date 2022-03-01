Payton Chism's driving basket at the buzzer led Mount Pleasant to a 46-44 triumph over Highland Park in a Class 5A Region II regional quarterfinal at Tyler High gym.
Chism scored a game high 17 points, including the last six for the Tigers, to advance to the regional semifinals later in the week. Mount Pleasant will face either Frisco Memorial or Lucas Lovejoy at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Garland.
After leading by 28-18 at the half, Kelcey Morris scored the first basket of the second half to give the Tigers their largest lead of the game 30-18 in the third period.
The Scots preceded to outscore Mount Pleasant 20-8 and tied the score at 38-38 with 7:12 left in the game on a Dylan Walker bucket.
Highland Park took their last advantage of the game with 4:18 left when Alex Taylor scored to make it 42-40 Scots.
Chism calmly nailed two free throws to knot the game at 42-42 with 4:11 and drained a jumper to put the Tigers in front 44-42 at the 3:08 mark of the fourth quarter.
Luke Hardenburg's layup tied the score at 44-44 at the 2:44 mark.
The Tigers called timeout at 15.3 seconds left to set up the game winning shot. Chism split two Scot defenders and drove left to the basket and connected to set off the celebration.
Rhodes Crow led the Scots with 11 points and Hardenburg and Walker each contributed eight points each.
Freshman Reggie Webster added 7 points for Mount Pleasant.