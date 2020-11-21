HENDERSON — Deiontray Hill had a 21-yard rushing touchdown with 7:24 remaining, added another later in the game and Omaha Paul Pewitt beat Newton 44-36 Friday in a Class 3A Division I Region III area playoff.
Hill had three rushing touchdowns on the night for the Brahmas, who improve to 8-3 on the year and move on to meet Elysian Fields in the regional semifinals.
Hill’s second score in the frame came from 23 yards out with two minutes left and put Pewitt up 44-30.
Newton’s Nate Williams scored on a 60-yard quarterback keeper 22 seconds later, but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, The Brahmas was able to run out the clock from there.
Williams threw for a touchdown in addition to his rushing score for the Eagles (7-3).
Newton’s Trinis Wash got the scoring started with a 10-yard run before Pewitt’s Kolby Kelley scored from the same distance to put the Brahmas up 7-6 after Dalton Vissering’s first of four PATs. DeAnthony Gatson countered with a 2-yard run to give Newton a 14-7 lead going into the second.
The Brahmas tied things with a 4-yard run by Hayden Green, and Williams found Wash on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-14 with 6:15 to go in the half.
Hill scored from seven yards out then ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 22-all with 2:10 to go before the break.
The score stayed that way after Pewitt’s Aden Weaver tackled a Newton runner inside the 1-yard line on 4th-and-goal.
Green had a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kadrien Johnson with 1:42 to go in the third to put the Brahmas back ahead, but Newton regained the lead 36 seconds into the fourth when Wash scored from 20 yards out and ran in the conversion.
However, Hill scored the next two touchdowns to push Pewitt into the regional semifinals.