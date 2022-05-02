The UT Tyler Patriots claimed three wins in the four-game series against No. 25 Lubbock Christian over the weekend at Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
The Patriots won on Friday (7-1), split on Saturday (1-4, 8-0) and won on Sunday (11-5).
UT Tyler improves to 29-16 overall and 29-16 in the Lone Star Conference. The Chaparrals are now 34-16 and 32-16.
The Patriots move on to the LSC Tournament with an opening series at Texas A&M-Kingsville. Games are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. UT Tyler is the No. 5 seed and the Javelinas are No. 4.
The Chaparrals are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 St. Edward's in their opening series (30-16). The other opening series include No. 8 St. Mary's at No. 1 Angleo State and No. 7 Oklahoma Christian at No. 2 West Texas A&M.
FRIDAY
Dylan Blomquist (8-1) continued his stellar pitching in the series opener. The freshman threw seven innings, allowing four hits and one run with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Mitchell Lee threw the final two innings, not allowing a hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
Tommy van de Sanden led the Patriot offense with three hits with Carson Cox adding two base knocks. Riley Lambert had a double with singles from Kyle McShaffry, Ethan Bedgood, Tanner Roach and Kyle Hawkins.
RBIs were from McShaffry (2), van de Sanden (1), Roach (1), Lambert (1) and Hawkins (1).
Scoring runs were Cox (3), van de Sanden (1), Lukas Polanco (1), Lambert (1) and Hawkins (1).
Carson Ogilvie and George Mendazona had doubles for the Chaps with singles from Larry Leitha and Edgar Hernandez. Mendazona drove in Ogilvie.
SATURDAY
The clubs split games on Saturday as the Patriots honored their seniors.
Patriot seniors are Mitchell Lee (pitcher, Orange/Little Cypress-Mauriceville HS), Erik Owen (utlity, White Oak), Tanner Roach (infielder, Whitehouse), Lukas Polanco (CB/DH/1B, Fort Worth/Richland HS), Josh Garza (pitcher, Fort Worth/Chisolm Trail HS), Tommy Tolve (infielder, Houston/Langham Creek HS), Cade Watson (catcher, Nacogdoches/Central Heights HS) and Kyle McShaffry (infielder, Cypress/Cypress Woods HS).
In the first game, Ethan Coombes (7-3) threw a complete seven-inning game. He allowed six hits and one run with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Ogilvie and Mendazona had doubles for LCS.
Blomquist had a double for the Patriots with Hawkins garnering two hits. Singles were from McShaffry, Bedgood and Roach. Lambert was driven in by van de Sanden.
In the second game, the Patriots bounced back for the win.
Four pitchers limited the Chaps to five hits.
Nolan Cox (4-2) threw three innings, allowing three hits while striking out one and not issuing a walk. He was followed by Nick Oslovar (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk), Garza (1 inning, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Easton Malin (1 inning, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Blomquist had a double with two hits each from Carson Cox, van de Sanden, McShaffry and Bedgood. Watson added a single.
RBIs were from Bedgood (3), Carson Cox (1), van de Sanden (1), McShaffry (1) and Blomquist (1).
Scoring runs were Carson Cox (3), van de Sanden (2), McShaffry (1), Watson (1) and Lambert (1).
SUNDAY
McShaffry had three hits and two RBIs to pace the Patriots.
McShaffry and Hawkins each had doubles. Blomquist and Hawkins had two hits each with singles from Carson Cox, van de Sanden, Bedgood, Alex Bruce and Roach.
Carson Cox and McShaffry had two RBIs with van de Sanden, Blomquist and Hawkins drove in one each.
Scoring runs were Hawkins (3), Blomquist (2), Lambert (2), McShaffry (1), Bruce (1), Roach (1) and Watson (1).
Caden Hensley had a home run for the Chaps.