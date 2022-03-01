LOUISVILLE, Ky — The University of Texas at Tyler softball team remained as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country according to the 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll despite being idle last week.
The Patriots received all 16 first-place votes and 400 points as they have done in each of the first two regular season editions of the national poll. UT Tyler was scheduled to travel to No. 12 Rogers State on Sunday for their lone doubleheader of the week, but were forced to postpone the contest due to inclement weather in the Claremore, Oklahoma area.
The NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.
The Patriots are 14-0 on the year, and have finished half of their wins by way of a run-rule. UT Tyler swept through play with undefeated weekends at the 2022 Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational and the 2022 Alvy Early Memorial Classic to start the season, and sport a pair of top-25 victories on their resume with wins over then-ranked No. 20 Central Oklahoma and then-ranked No. 25 Central Missouri.
The Patriots led the way for three teams from the LSC ranked within the top 10 of this week's poll alongside West Texas A&M (No. 4) and Angelo State (No. 6), while Texas A&M-Kingsville (No. 15), Oklahoma Christian (No. 18) and Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 23) all received a top 25 ranking. St. Mary's and Lubbock Christian each entered the receiving votes category to round out the LSC representation in the poll.
Concordia Irvine jumped ahead of Valdosta State into the No. 2 spot in this week's edition of the poll, while West Texas A&M continued their ascent up the rankings into the No. 4 spot. The University of Indianapolis rounded out the top five of the poll, just ahead of Angelo State.
UT Tyler will open up their Lone Star Conference schedule with a top-five nationally-ranked showdown this week in Canyon on Friday afternoon, as the Patriots travel to No. 4 ranked and defending Division II National Champions West Texas A&M. The Patriots will then continue on with their road trip to begin LSC play in pursuit of a defense of their 2021 LSC Regular Season Championship with a Sunday afternoon doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico in Portales, New Mexico.