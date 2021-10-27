The Patriots traveled to the state capital and came away with a big win.
Goalkeeper Camri Cecil had eight saves and freshman Vanessa Bart scored the lone goal as UT Tyler defeated St. Edward's 1-0 on Wednesday at Lewis-Chen Family Field.
The victory moved the Patriots to 5-8 overall and 3-7 in Lone Star Conference play. The Hilltoppers fall to 7-5-2 and 5-3-1.
Bart's eventual game winner in the 69th minute snapped a five-game losing streak for the Patriots.
Cecil, a junior from Lago Vista, faced 24 shots against the Hilltoppers.
The deciding finish came on a bouncing ball in the St. Edward's box after UT Tyler's Emily Dress made a heads up play to save a ball from nearly going out of play on the Hilltopper's touchline. Dress redirected the ball back into the St. Edward's box, allowing Bart to get a foot on the ball past the St. Edward's keeper and into the net.
The clean sheet for the Patriots is the second shutout of the 2021 LSC schedule for head coach Stefani Webb's squad and gives UT Tyler their ninth point in LSC play.
UT Tyler will need to continue to gain ground on the league standings throughout the final three matches of the regular season, two of which will take place in the friendly confines of the Citizen's 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The first of those home matches will take place on Saturday in the annual Kick Out Cancer Game for UT Tyler at 2 p.m. against Midwestern State.