ALEXANDRIA, La. — Five different Patriots scored goals as UT Tyler scored a 5-0 win over LSU-Alexandria on Saturday in a women's soccer match at Generals Soccer Field.
UT Tyler (2-0) returns to play on Saturday, hosting Fort Lewis at 11 a.m. at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex on the UT Tyler campus.
Goalkeeper Camri Cecil (junior/Lago Vista) made four saves for her second clean sheet of the young season. The Patriots defeated Harding 2-0 on Thursday.
Scoring goals for the Patriots were Sarah Flannelly (sophomore/Bishop Gorman/TJC/Tyler), Faith Adje (freshman/Little Elm HS/Frisco), Jordan Colbert (sophomore/Allen), Tatum Mercer (freshman/Forney) and Kylie Criner (freshman/Joshua HS/Burleson).
Assists were from Adje and Edina Cakic (graduate student/Melun, France),
UT Tyler outshot the Generals by a 13-4 margin in the first half, and netted three more goals in the second half to post the highest single game goal total for the program as a Division II institution and the most since a 9-2 win over Concordia back on Oct. 27, 2016.