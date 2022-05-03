UT Tyler, the Lone Star Conference tennis champion, is the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Division II South Central Region, the NCAA announced on Tuesday from Indianapolis.
The Patriots secured the league’s automatic bid after defeating Midwestern State in the LSC Tournament on Saturday in Arlington.
UT Tyler (12-5) will host No. 4 St. Mary’s (12-5) at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Summers Tennis Center on the UT Tyler campus. No. 2 Midwestern State (13-5) will host Cameron (11-5) at 1 p.m. the same day in Wichita Falls.
The winner of each regional semifinal will advance to the Division II National Championship final site in Altamonte Springs, Florida, May 18-22.