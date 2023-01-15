A visit to Kingsville did not result in the desired outcome for the UT Tyler Patriots on Saturday.
The Patriots dropped a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader to Texas A&M-Kingsville at Steinke Center.
In the women's game, the Patriots started off slow and lost their first LSC contest to the Javelinas, 61-46.
In the men's game, the Javelinas used a second-half rally to down UT Tyler, 66-59.
Both clubs will be back in action on Thursday, hosting Lubbock Christian. The women are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
UT Tyler (14-3, 9-1) scored just six points in the first quarter and trailed 24-16 at halftime.
Tina Machalova was the lone double-digit scorer for the Patriots with 10 points, UT Tyler shot just 33.3% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc.
Destini Whitehead scored eight points, followed by Lovisa Hevinder (7), Ella Bradley (5), Madyson Tate (5), Frances King (4), Franzi Prinz (3), Victoria Ikensasio (2) and Mariah Neal (2).
Hevinder snagged six rebounds and King chipped in a team-high four assists. Machalova had five boards.
Georgia Ohiaeri led the Javelinas (8-8, 5-5) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Shelby Ray added 13 points.
MEN
The Patriots (8-6, 4-6) led 34-23 at halftime, but were outscored 43-25 in the second half.
Both Rashun Williams and Terrell Wilson scored in double figures for UT Tyler, as Williams put up a game-high 18 and Wilson added 12.
Jordan Love snagged a team-high six rebounds, and Williams would drop in three assists to lead the team.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Mohamed Diallo (7), Kyle Frelow (6), Love (6), Barnell Davis (4), Quinn Smith (4) and Hassan Herrington (2).
Dillon Gooding and Kendrick Washington each hit for 13 points to lead the Javelinas (13-5, 7-3). Will Chayer had seven rebounds.