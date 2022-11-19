DENVER — UT Tyler men's cross country team wrapped up their 2022 season in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional with a 20th place finish and on a cold Saturday at Washington Park.
The Patriots totaled 587 points on the day as they battled cold temperatures and a snow covered course and would finish just four points behind Texas A&M International and 113 points behind Oklahoma Christian.
Lorenzo Chavez narrowly missed out on the final spot for All-Lone Star Conference just a few weeks ago to teammate Landon Thornton, but he led the Patriots for the first time all season long as he took home 75th place and the top spot among the five Patriots runners.
Chavez posted a time over the 10K race of 33 minutes and 45.24 seconds to edge out teammate Thornton by nearly a minute. Thornton claimed 106th on the day with a time of 34:34.31 in the race. That run from Thornton finished just over five seconds behind a top 100 time.
Following the top two was Seth Andrade, who finished 122nd. Andrade finished off the 10K in a time of 35:27.40. Andrade would be followed by the pair of Jack Gipson and Jason Alcala, who posted finishes of 137th and 147th, respectively. Gipson posted a time of 36:17.10 and edged out Alcala who finished at 37:01.60.
The 20th place finish wraps up another solid season for the Patriots as they posted four top five finishes on the year and added their second All-Lone Star Conference runner in program history.