COMMERCE — UT Tyler improved to 9-0 while clinching at least a share of the Lone Star Conference Central Division volleyball title with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 sweep at Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 22-ranked Patriots were sharp from the outset, posting double-digit victories in the first 2 sets while posting a combined attack percentage of .423 through the first two sets. UT Tyler committed just five total attack errors, including just one in each of the first two sets, and the Patriots added eight blocks and seven aces in a dominant all-around performance.
Hannah Callison led the way with a match-high 13 kills, and Christina Escamilla notched nine kills without an error in 13 attempts to help lead the highly-efficient offense. Taylor Stoops (18 assists) and Callie Craus (16 assists) combined for 34 of UT Tyler’s 40 assists, Savannah Guzman collected a match-high 18 digs, while Hattie Murray had a hand in six of the team’s eight blocks.
The Lions fell to 2-5.
The two teams play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Commerce.