LUBBOCK — The UT Tyler women's basketball team opened the season with 63-48 win over Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday in the Carpet Tech Classic at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Patriots' Tina Machalova and Destini Whitehead led all scorers with 14 points, and Frances King added 12 and Montse Gutierrez chipped in 10.
King posted a game-high 10 rebounds to post her first double-double in a Patriots uniform in her first opportunity.
Lovisa Hevinder snagged a team-high three steals while Whitehead and Machalova each had two.
The Patriots will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Colorado College.
After opening to Lubbock, the Patriots will take part in the Puerto Rico Women’s Basketball Classic Nov. 15-17 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Their first home game is Nov. 30 against Cameron (5 p.m., Herrington Patriot Center).