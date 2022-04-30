The UT Tyler Patriot tennis team has won multiple NAIA and NCAA Division III conference titles.
Now, in their first year of eligibility in NCAA Division II, the Patriots are Lone Star Conference champions.
UT Tyler, the No. 2 seed, scored a 4-2 win over top seed Midwestern State on Saturday at the Arlington Tennis Center.
The Patriots' Joaquin Bianchi, a junior from Buenos Aires, Argentina, was voted the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Bianchi was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Safar Rasulov (freshman, Madrid, Spain), Mortiz Mayer (freshman, Eutingen im Gäu, Germany) and Yudai Watanabe (sophomore, Yokohama, Japan).
Adam Cohen is the head coach of the Patriots. The assistant coach is Noel Maurin.
The Patriots began the finals by taking the crucial doubles point.
The Mustangs team of Alex Martinez Roca and Ben Westwick won at No. 1 doubles over UT Tyler's Gonzalo Fernandez Gil (junior, Majadahonda, Spain) and Mayer, 6-3.
The Patriots then rallied to win at No. 2 doubles (Bianchi-Ego Shestakov over MSU's Brice Bradshaw-Corbin Ford, 6-1) and No. 3 doubles (Jonas Dixon-Jorge Sala Frigeri rallied from a 3-1 deficit to down Midwestern State's Quentin Scharfenberg-Stephen Slocombe, 6-3). Shestakov is a sophomore from Kaliningrad, Russia with Dixon, a junior from Stockholm, Sweden and a transfer from Tyler Junior College. Sala Frigeri is a senior from Santa Fe, Argentina.
With their first point on the board, the Patriots turned to singles where they needed just three of the six matches to go their way to claim the tournament title.
Bianchi again was the first man up and delivered a big straight sets victory to put the Patriots halfway home. He never trailed in either set and gave up just one game as he won 6-1, 6-0 over Bradshaw in just an hour and 17 minutes in No. 2 singles
Just four minutes later, Mayer joined Bianchi with a straight sets victory of his own while never trailing to get the Patriots on the doorstep of their first title. Mayer won the first set 6-1 before claiming a second set victory of 6-3 in No. 3 singles over Westwick.
With the Patriots just one point away, Midwestern State started their comeback run. Stefan Andrei battled in the No. 6 spot and delivered a 7-6 (1), 6-3 straight sets win over Shestakov to give the Mustangs their first point of the match.
In line No. 1, Fernandez Gil battled against Martinez Roca, who claimed yet another point for Midwestern State with a straight sets win by scores of 6-4, 6-3 to put the Mustangs within just one point, 3-2.
The deciding match came down to the No. 4 slot between Rasulov and Marcal Miret Avante. Rasulov took the quick lead 3-1 in the first set before closing out Miret Avante 6-3 to claim set number one. In set number two, Miret Avante opened up a 3-1 lead of his own before Rasulov battled back to a 4-4 tie. However, Miret Avante closed out the set with two consecutive game wins to even the match at one set each.
Rasulov came through with a 6-2 clincher for the title. In No. 5 singles, Watanabe was ahead of Charles Heffernan, 2-6, 6-4, 5-1 when the match was called.
Next up for UT Tyler will be the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament where they have earned the conference's automatic bid. On May 3, the Patriots will find out what seed they will be and where they will play.
The NCAA South Central Regional Tournament will begin on May 9 and run through May 10. It will feature the top four teams in the NCAA South Central Regional rankings.