The UT Tyler men's basketball team has added a non-conference game to its schedule, Patriots coach Louis Wilson announced.
The Patriots will face host Dallas Christian College at 2 p.m. Friday at the Herington Patriot Center.
DCC is 2-1 overall and has played nine exhibition games since late October. The teams have met three times previously, all in the last two seasons, with UT Tyler going 3-0 in head-to-head matchups including last year's 114-61 home win.
The Patriots (0-2) return to Lone Star Conference play in the New Year when they host Lubbock Christian in a pair of games on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
WOMEN'S GAME
The UT Tyler women dropped an exhibition basketball game to Abilene Christian University on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in Abilene.
The Wildcats, behind double digit scoring from Anna McLeod (11), Makayla Mabry (11) and Katie Horyna (10), scored an 81-26 win over the Patriots.
Shequana Jackson, a sophomore from Brooklyn, New York, led the Patriots with seven points and seven rebounds. Kelsey Crouse added five points and five points. Azaria Reed scored five points with four boards.
UT Tyler has another exhibition on Saturday, traveling to Nacogdoches to meet SFA in a 2 p.m. contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Patriots' first home game is Jan. 2 against Lubbock Christian.
The Wildcats (6-1) will now play in the 33rd Annual Hatter Classic on Dec. 18-19 in Deland, Florida. ACU plays UAB at noon Saturday and Stetson at 10 a.m. Sunday.