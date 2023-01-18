Paris took the lead with just over three minutes left in the game and held on for an 80-71 upset over the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies on Wednesday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Mya Jones hit a lane jump with 3:16 showing to give the Lady Dragons a 66-65 lead in the tight back-and-forth contest.
It was the Apache Ladies first loss in the conference as they fall to 3-1 in league play and 11-6 overall.
It as Paris' first conference win to go to 1-4 and 7-11 overall.
TJC could not stop Paris' Mikiya House, a freshman forward from Memphis, Tennessee, who had double double with 30 points and 13 rebounds.
Plus, the Apache Ladies were cold from the field, shooting just 3 of 24 from 3-point land. Still, TJC was close and actually took a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Dragons hit 20 of 24 free throw attempts, while the Apache Ladies were 8 of 13.
Both teams had limited benches with Paris having six players on the roster and Tyler with seven. TJC was also hurt with 24 turnovers to 11 for the Lady Dragons.
Four Apache Ladies hit in double figures with Victoria Dixon, a freshman guard from Grand Prairie, connecting for 18 points to lead the way. Kiana Bennett added 16 points, followed by Fanta Kone (12) and Anahlynn Murray (10).
Rounding out the Tyler scoring were Lillian Jackson (8), Sian Phipps (6) and Atria Dumas (1).
Kone had a double double by adding 11 rebounds. She was followed by Jackson (10), Phipps (6), Murray (5) and Dumas (5). Kone, a 5-7 guard from the Republic of Mali in West Africa, had four steals.
The Lady Dragons had three other players in double figures — Mya Jones (15), Nykesha Sanders (12) and Zachareia Sommers (10).
Peyton Overton added eight, including 6 of 6 at the free throw line, with Ra'nae Tumblin contributing five.
In other women's scores on Wednesday: Blinn 70, Kilgore 62; Jacksonville 64, Coastal Bend 57; and Trinity Valley 83, Angelina 61.
The Apache Ladies travel to Lufkin on Saturday to play Angelina in a 2 p.m. contest. TJC returns home on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to face Trinity Valley in a 5:30 p.m. contest.
Paris is slated to host Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday.