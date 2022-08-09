Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center in Tyler.
Dr. Jon-Michael Cline, of Azalea Orthopedics, and former Tyler Junior College Coach Danny Palmer were on hand for the annual award. Palmer's TJC Apaches won the award so many times it was renamed in his honor.
Cline, a former state tennis champion at Elkhart High School who went on to play baseball at TJC and Texas A&M and in the Minnesota Twins organization, said the Wildcats came to the aid of PHS trainer Bethany Coyne, whose husband Michael was killed in a head-on crash by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 45 in May.
She was left to raise a one-year-old baby. The couple had just bought their dream home.
After a practice, 16 Wildcats and eight coaches showed up to help Mrs. Coyne. They continue to support Mrs. Coyne.
Mr. Coyne, a graduate of Bullard High School and East Texas Baptist University, was a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior School. According to the PISD district, Coyne was taking the two students to a Dallas Mavericks playoff game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family.
Coyne had rejoined the Palestine coaching staff a year ago after a stint in Jacksonville. He coached junior high girls basketball, volleyball and track.
The Kick-Off Luncheon is sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital and presented by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.
It also honors coaches and players from East Texas.
Tim Brandon, FOX Sports Broadcaster, was the guest speaker. Kelsi Weeks, TJC assistant athletic director and chair of SPORTyler, welcomed the group.
Zac Harrell, athletic director and head football coach at Athens High School, gave the invocation. The Athens High School cheerleaders and drumline greeted the crowd.
Michael Coleman, KLTV Sports Director, was the host and Ashley Moore of CBS-19 had a video presentation of the 2021 season.
Also, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director SPORTyler, gave an introduction for the presentation of the 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.
Schools and representatives attending were:
All Saints Episcopal — Head of School Kathy Wood, head coach Drew Starnes, Director of Girls Athletics Gretchen Mercer, athlete Mill Walters;
Arp — Superintendent Shannon Arrington, head coach Wes Schminkey, athlete Wyatt Ladd;
Athens — Head coach Zac Harrell, superintendent Janie Sims, athlete Ty Arroyo;
Big Sandy — Head coach/athletic director Larry Minter, superintendent Mike Burns, athlete Jake Johnson;
Bishop Gorman — Athletic director Monica Davis, head coach Daryl Hayes, wife Kathy Hayes, athlete Josh Hayes;
Brownsboro — Head coach Lance Connot, athlete Jaxyn Rogers, defensive coordinator Rick Connot, offensive coordinator Ryan Hood;
Bullard — Head coach/athletic director Scott Callaway, athlete Stevin Kemp, superintendent Jack Lee;
Cayuga — Superintendent Joe Satterwhite, athlete Bo Barrett;
Chapel Hill — Head coach/athletic director Jeff Riordan, assistant athletic director Matt Riordan, athlete Deuce McGregor, superintendent Lamond Dean;
Edgewood — Athletic director Jason Seale, head coach Alex Guerra, athlete Hayden Wilcoxson;
Elkhart — Assistant football coach and head basketball coach Chastain Pruitt, athlete Tyler Stafford;
Frankston — Head coach/athletic director Paul Gould, athlete Jared Cook;
Gilmer — Athletic director/head coach Alan Metzel, athlete Ashton Haynes;
Gladewater — Assistant athletic director Jermaine Lewis, athlete Kollin Lewis;
Grace Community — Head coach Tim Russell, athlete Caleb Wilson, athletic director Dr. Joseph Walker, associate athletic director Eddie Francis, Head of School Dr. Jay Ferguson;
Grand Saline — Athletic director/head coach Joe Drennon, athlete Hudson Griffin, assistant athletic director Brian Pullum;
Henderson — Athletic coordinator Clay Freeman, athlete Josh Mata;
Lindale — Assistant principal Kyle Wright, athlete Christian King;
Longview — Assistant head coach Oscar Wilson, athlete Jax Norman;
New Diana — Athletic director/head coach Jason Pitts, athlete Caron Whitworth;
Palestine Westwood — Athletic director/head coach Richard Bishop, athlete Matthew Gomez;
Pine Tree — Athletic director Jacob Holder, head coach/assistant athletic director Jason Bachman, athlete Jacob Mettler;
Rusk — Quarterback coach Josh McCown, athlete Aiden McCown;
Spring Hill — Head coach Brandon Joslin, athlete Brooks Hill, superintendent Penny Fleet;
Texas College — Athletic director Randy Butler, head coach Jarrail Jackson, athlete Travis Hall;
Troup — Athletic director/head coach Sam Wells, athlete Kevin Pierce, superintendent Tammy Jones;
Tyler — Head coach Ricklan Holmes, wife Vanessa Holmes, athlete John Taylor IV, parents John and Rita Taylor, superintendent Marty Crawford, athletic director Greg Priest, principal Claude Lane;
Tyler Junior College — Head coach Tanner Jacobson, athlete Graceson Jackson-Smith, athletic director Kevin Vest, assistant athletic director Kelsi Weeks, president Dr. Juan Mejia, provost Dr. Deana Shepherd, associate vice provost Dr. Tim Drain, retired head coach Danny Palmer;
Tyler Legacy — Head coach Joe Willis, assistant head coach Alan Copeland, athlete Jordan Crawford, Jordan's mother Chera Crawford, athletic director Greg Priest, superintendent Marty Crawford, principal Geoff Sherman;
Van — Head coach Jared Moffatt, athlete Reed Parish, superintendent Donald Dunn, assistant coach Robbie Parish;
Whitehouse — Head coach Kyle Westerberg, athlete Jermod McCoy, athletic director Don Newton, superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran;
White Oak — Recruitment coordinator/assistant coach Roderick McKnight, athlete Noah Carter;
Winona — Head coach/athletic director Keylon Kincade, athlete Jessie Jones, Jessie's parents, Stephanie Jones and Jessie Jones Sr., superintendent Damenion Miller, principal Keith Sparkman, high school counselor Kristen Carter.