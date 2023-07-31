Palestine volleyball has made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.
But the Ladycats have been swept in the first round of the postseason in all of those occurrences.
Palestine, led by seniors Jaylah Spurlock and Rylie Schwab, are looking for an extended playoff run during their final year of high school.
“I feel like we need to be more consistent and not back track from last year,” Spurlock said. “We need to advance and keep working hard and keep a positive attitude.”
“I think we need to go out every game and give it all we’ve got and just go from there,” Schwab said. “I think we are all strong mentally.”
Spurlock, an outside hitter, and Schwab, a libero, were at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“It’s so exciting,” Spurlock said. “But it’s sad to think about it being the last time, so I want to go far and keep the season going as long as I can.”
“I’m very excited, but I also don’t ever want it to end,” Schwab said.
Versatility will be a key for Palestine this season.
“I think our strength is that a lot of our players can play all the way around,” Spurlock said. “If something happens, we can put somebody else in and not miss a beat.”
Palestine, which went 14-23 overall and 5-5 in district play last season, will open the 2023 season against Mabank and Malakoff on Aug. 8 in Mabank.