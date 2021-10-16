PALESTINE — The Palestine Wildcats used a late touchdown on a halfback pass to put things away, holding on for a 38-28 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Henderson falls to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in District 9-4A Division I, while Palestine moves to 4-4 and 2-2.
Henderson took the early lead when Dallas Alexander scored on a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter, but Palestine’s Luke James booted a 29-yard field goal early in the second to get the Wildcats on the board and make it a 7-3 contest.
Henderson extended the lead to 14-3 just 12 second later when Jacobe Robinson went up top and hit Tobaius Jackson on a 75-yard pitch and catch, but Palestine came right back with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jerrod Walker to Jermny Walker. The PAT failed, and Henderson led 14-9 with 9:05 left in the half.
Palestine took the lead with 2:33 left on a 3-yard touchdown run by Walker, and the Wildcats enjoyed a 17-14 advantage at the break.
The homestanding Wildcats pushed the lead to 24-14 with 8:18 left in the third on a 24-yard touchdown run by Walker, but the Lions answered quickly when Alexander crashed in from the 1 less than a minute later following a 42-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson. The PAT trimmed Palestine’s lead to 24-21 with 7:37 left in the third.
It didn’t stay that way long as Shedrick Dudley broke off a 70-yard TD run just 44 seconds later to move Palestine back in front by 10, 31-21, with 6:53 to play in the quarter.
Three minutes later, Jacobe Robinson hit Jamal Robinson on a 37-yard scoring pass to pull the Lions to within three, 31-28, at the 3:17 mark of the third.
The Wildcats put things away with 1:07 left when Taj’Shawn Wilson completed a 15-yard halfback pass to Walker to move Palestine in front 38-28.
Henderson is scheduled to host Kilgore for homecoming on Oct. 22, while Palestine is slated to visit Athens.