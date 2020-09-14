PALESTINE — Shedrick Dudley and Jakaryon Conley each rushed for more than 100 yards on Friday as the Palestine Wildcats scored a 23-13 win over the Rusk Eagles at Wildcat Stadium.
It was the second straight win for the Wildcats as they improve to 2-1. It was the first loss for the Eagles, who fall to 2-1.
Dudley rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts, while Conley added 128 yards on 20 carries.
Palestine quarterback De'myzjean Martin hit on 3 of 4 passing attempts for 57 yards.
Kemon Ross led the Wildcats' defense with 11 tackles. Daleon Williams had two sacks and nine tackles. Tres McCloud, Dewaylan Lewis, Elvin Calhoun and Derlundrick Jackson each had a sack. McCloud had eight tackles.
Rusk quarterback Owen McCown connected on 14 of 36 passing attempts for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Lawson rushed for 48 yards on five attempts.
The Eagles' Joseph McGowan snagged six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Ward (19 yards, TD), Bryce Lenard (17 yards), Alex Jones (13 yards) and Trey Devereaux (10 yards) all had two catches.
Rusk linebackers Landon Gates and Caleb Ferrara each had 16 tackles. Gates had a sack while causing three fumbles, while Ferrara caused two fumbles and recovered one fumble. Camdon Hudnall was also in double-digit tackles with 13. David Kennedy had a sack and recovered a fumble.
McGowan picked off a pass with Monterrian Hollins causing a fumble and Bradley Parker recovered a fumble.
Palestine returns to action on Friday, Sept. 18 at Waco Connally with Rusk visiting Bullard the same night.