It’s been nearly 60 years since the Palestine Wildcats won a football state championship.
The 1964 Wildcats went 13-1 and captured the state crown.
The 2023 Wildcats want to end that drought.
“We want to be that team for sure,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Walker said. “We’re always going to take it one step at a time, so we want to win the district championship first. After that, we want to go to state, so we just have to keep working hard for it, taking it one day at a time and trying to get better every day.”
Walker was joined by seniors Julian Garcia and Hudson Dear at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“Our goal is to go big and beyond,” said Garcia, an offensive lineman. “Being district champs is first and foremost. We have to get that out of the way. But I really feel like we take it all the way to state.”
“We want to go as far as we can and play as hard as can on every down, every time we touch a weight or anything that has a chance to make us better,” said Dear, a utility player. “The goal is to take it one step at a time and do our best each time and have a chance to be better.”
Palestine is in a challenging District 9-4A Division I that includes Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Lindale, Jacksonville, Henderson and Athens. Chapel Hill is ranked No. 3 in the state in the preseason, Kilgore No. 9 and Lindale No. 15.
The district has sent multiple teams to the third round of the playoffs in all of the past three seasons. The district has also been represented in the state semifinals in those three seasons also, once by Lindale, which played for the Class 4A Division I title in 2020, and twice by Chapel Hill.
Palestine has also been in the playoffs in those three seasons, losing in the first round in each instance. But in 2019, the Wildcats were in the third round just like their district cohorts. The Wildcats will look to that level of the postseason again in 2023, where it is likely they would meet a district foe for the second time.
Palestine hosts Nacogdoches in the season opener on Aug. 25. The Wildcats’ final non-district game will be at home against Prosper Walnut Grove, which will be playing its first season as a program. That will be followed by two straight games against top 10 opponents Kilgore and Chapel Hill.